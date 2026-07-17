Donald Trump was furious that American TV networks didn’t broadcast his speech live and CNN’s A++ takedown surely said it best

US CNN donald trump

Trump’s been wanting on to anyone who will listen about election interference in the US again, just four months ahead of the crucial midterm elections which many people predict will deliver a devastating blow to the White House.

Well, that’s if they’re actually allowed to vote, obviously.

This time the president did it in a primetime TV address, except several of the major networks refused to broadcast it live.

And how angry was Trump about it? This angry.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has a meltdown over ABC and NBC refusing to cover his boring address tonight and says they should lose their broadcasting licenses. This wasn’t strength. Trump is a tired, rejected old man having a tantrum. Time to go to sleep, Grandpa. pic.twitter.com/Ec5qScUqAt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 17, 2026

CNN didn’t show it either, and it was left to their estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to say it best.

Kaitlan Collins also said the network won’t air Trump’s speech live because he has a history of spreading election lies. pic.twitter.com/gOlVDvzryK — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) July 17, 2026

Here’s what Collins had to say.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “We’ll be monitoring what the president says tonight, as we always do, but aren’t taking it live, given the president has a well documented history of saying blatantly false things about elections.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 17, 2026

Go, America!

Bout time https://t.co/wpaAb0vlyX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 17, 2026

The best remaining White House reporter on television in the Trump era used to work for The Daily Caller. She doesn’t have the crippling self-consciousness of other media figures who are cowed by decades of conservatives accusing them of liberal bias. Sad state of affairs. https://t.co/wLeQoUDtbG — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 17, 2026

Magas were up in arms, naturally.

To be honest, I like it when you guys just admit that you are left-wing propagandists who like to keep your limited viewership in the dark about important matters. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 17, 2026

And appeared to spectacularly miss the point of actual journalism.

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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just called out Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims and it’s the only question anyone needs to ask again

Source @TheWarMonitor