US CNN donald trump

Donald Trump was furious that American TV networks didn’t broadcast his speech live and CNN’s A++ takedown surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2026

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Trump’s been wanting on to anyone who will listen about election interference in the US again, just four months ahead of the crucial midterm elections which many people predict will deliver a devastating blow to the White House.

Well, that’s if they’re actually allowed to vote, obviously.

This time the president did it in a primetime TV address, except several of the major networks refused to broadcast it live.

And how angry was Trump about it? This angry.

CNN didn’t show it either, and it was left to their estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to say it best.

Here’s what Collins had to say.

Go, America!

Magas were up in arms, naturally.

And appeared to spectacularly miss the point of actual journalism.

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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just called out Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims and it’s the only question anyone needs to ask again

Source @TheWarMonitor