Politics affordability donald trump

Donald Trump said there was no such word as ‘affordability’ and no-one’s put the dick into dictionary quite like him – 17 especially eloquent takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated July 16th, 2026

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Noted wordsmith, Donald Trump, offered up another one of his patented vocabulary lessons at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

The twice elected President of the United States gave his thoughts on the word “affordability” (it’s fake), before parroting one of his favorite more recent spelling discoveries, that the word “dumb” has a “b” in it (no shit).

In case this sounds like it might be taken out of context, see for yourself:

Not content to make us all stupider with his ideas on how to incorrectly use words to form thoughts, Trump then went on to discuss the importance of magnets.

None of this should come as a surprise to anyone watching at home, as he has shouted these same thoughts at whoever is still willing to listen to him for months now.

Twitter had little energy left to muster and instead chose to collectively toss its forehead into its palm in dismay.

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