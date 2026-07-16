Donald Trump said there was no such word as ‘affordability’ and no-one’s put the dick into dictionary quite like him – 17 especially eloquent takedowns

Politics affordability donald trump

Noted wordsmith, Donald Trump, offered up another one of his patented vocabulary lessons at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

The twice elected President of the United States gave his thoughts on the word “affordability” (it’s fake), before parroting one of his favorite more recent spelling discoveries, that the word “dumb” has a “b” in it (no shit).

In case this sounds like it might be taken out of context, see for yourself:

Trump: Affordability—that’s a fake word they use… We came up with a good word too. Most people don’t know that Dumb has a B in it. pic.twitter.com/N1M01KrWOB — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2026

Not content to make us all stupider with his ideas on how to incorrectly use words to form thoughts, Trump then went on to discuss the importance of magnets.

Trump: “Magnets! Do magnets, okay? I’ll tell you how to make money. Do magnets. It’s one thing we don’t have, but we’re getting close. I guarantee you it’s gonna be susssessullll” pic.twitter.com/70cd3Zgr9O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2026

None of this should come as a surprise to anyone watching at home, as he has shouted these same thoughts at whoever is still willing to listen to him for months now.

Twitter had little energy left to muster and instead chose to collectively toss its forehead into its palm in dismay.

1.

These will be actual presidential quotes one day. — Glitter & Spite (@Glitter_Spite) July 15, 2026

2.

Percentage of people age 25-34 spending 30% or more of their income on rent https://t.co/a3Pl3qXw4v pic.twitter.com/gd6dLihT4p — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 15, 2026

3.

Oh for fuck’s sake make it stop already — Irina Ilkiw (@IrinaIlkiw) July 15, 2026

4.

Trump continues to think making things affordable for Americans is … FAKE! https://t.co/Ka4nP9a44e — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 15, 2026

5.

He should know this — as he was born back then. pic.twitter.com/nFxhDVqRjq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 15, 2026

6.

Repeatedly bragging that he discovered that “dumb” has a “b” and that he passed dementia tests are not the giant presidential achievements he thinks they are. https://t.co/uruXCsIIfe — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 15, 2026

7.

Idiot has a t in it for Trump. — Deanna (@DeannaIndiana) July 15, 2026

8.