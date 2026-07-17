Jesse Watters warned women to be ‘careful’ of American soldiers pumped up on testosterone and for women everywhere it was no laughing matter

US Fox News

We’ve written plenty of posts about Fox News on these pages and we’ve often been moved to wonder if the network can sink any lower.

And today it turns out it can after this segment in which Jesse Watters told women to watch out for American soldiers pumped up on testosterone after Pete Hegseth said the military would start being tested to make sure they’re manly enough.

Watters: Women on base, you better be careful. Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be wild animals and you better watch out. pic.twitter.com/R95gFpYEmA — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2026

The clip prompted widespread disbelief and condemnation on Twitter and we can only hope whatever Watters was trying to say here was somehow lost in translation. No avoiding all that giggling though, obviously.

Whatever the truth, for all these women it really was no laughing matter.

1.

Nothing funnier than rape. Absolutely hysterical. https://t.co/dUlnQVzDJI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 17, 2026

2.

Sexual assault isn't something to make light of. — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) July 16, 2026

3.

Stay alert, don’t walk alone, keep your keys out, carry mace, don’t leave your drink unattended. But sure, make a big fat joke out of women having to constantly keep our guard up. @FoxNews is garbage for letting this crap take place day in and day out. Garbage. https://t.co/9xaw1mghYP — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) July 16, 2026

4.

men will openly say things like this and then call every rape victim a liar https://t.co/VFaLuxJ4Y5 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) July 17, 2026

5.

this isn’t funny – this is horrific, unforgivable, and grotesque. sexual assault is never funny, rape is never funny, and saying shit like this with the specific history of militaries committing sexual violence to fellow military members and locals is actually crazy. https://t.co/Wq6b1hqCVw — c ✨ (@marxiners) July 17, 2026

6.

What a disgusting, misogynistic thing to say. Jesse watters is a pig. — Claire🤍 (@SaintLaurant) July 16, 2026

7.

This is one of the most vile and disgusting things I’ve seen someone say on Fox — which is saying something. Every Republican, SecDef Hegseth, and Donald Trump need to condemn this filth. When your policies give license to this sexist, racist, violent language, you own the… https://t.co/79PUCr3dRA — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) July 17, 2026

8.

Joking about rape? — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 17, 2026

9.

This is really sad. That this is an interview on national television with all cameras on- imagine what is said outside the studio when cameras are off. On a side note, why would you take a whole gender (in or outside of the military) and decide to increase their hormones? — Heather Sutton (@heathercsutton) July 16, 2026

And also this man.

"And fellas, couldn't hurt to keep a jar of Vaseline handy in case the girls won't play!" https://t.co/iuHDW4TVFa — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 16, 2026

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Source @Acyn