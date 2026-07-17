US Fox News

Jesse Watters warned women to be ‘careful’ of American soldiers pumped up on testosterone and for women everywhere it was no laughing matter

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve written plenty of posts about Fox News on these pages and we’ve often been moved to wonder if the network can sink any lower.

And today it turns out it can after this segment in which Jesse Watters told women to watch out for American soldiers pumped up on testosterone after Pete Hegseth said the military would start being tested to make sure they’re manly enough.

The clip prompted widespread disbelief and condemnation on Twitter and we can only hope whatever Watters was trying to say here was somehow lost in translation. No avoiding all that giggling though, obviously.

Whatever the truth, for all these women it really was no laughing matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And also this man.

READ MORE

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just called out Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims and it’s the only question anyone needs to ask again

Source @Acyn