US donald trump Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just called out Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims and it’s the only question anyone needs to ask again

John Plunkett. Updated July 17th, 2026

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Donald Trump went on American TV on Thursday – well, the American TV networks that were prepared to show it, at least – wanging on yet again about his rigged election claims despite the absence of any, you know, actual evidence.

It’s stoked fears what Trump’s administration will attempt to do with the midterms later this year, all in the name of ‘transparency’ obviously.

There was one particular question on the mind of CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and it really is the only question any needs to ask Trump right now,

And Trump mouthpiece Karoline Leavitt’s response was just as convincing as you’d expect it to be.

No more questions, your honour.

And these people said it best.

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Magas thought it was Leavitt who got the last word here.

But they were wrong, obviously.

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Source @kaitlancollins