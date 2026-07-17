CNN’s Kaitlan Collins just called out Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims and it’s the only question anyone needs to ask again

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump went on American TV on Thursday – well, the American TV networks that were prepared to show it, at least – wanging on yet again about his rigged election claims despite the absence of any, you know, actual evidence.

It’s stoked fears what Trump’s administration will attempt to do with the midterms later this year, all in the name of ‘transparency’ obviously.

There was one particular question on the mind of CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and it really is the only question any needs to ask Trump right now,

And Trump mouthpiece Karoline Leavitt’s response was just as convincing as you’d expect it to be.

The president has been in office over 540 days now. If what he says tonight is backed up by evidence, why hasn’t anyone been charged? pic.twitter.com/CpHmq32q1g — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 16, 2026

No more questions, your honour.

And these people said it best.

1.

No one has been charged b/c there was no systemic fraud in the 2020 election. — Daniel Kurz (@DanielK13617598) July 16, 2026

2.

Her nervousness, her evasiveness, her refusal to answer. karoline leavitt just accidentally revealed it’s all bullshit. But we already knew that. — Orangeworker (@JREEEEE9) July 16, 2026

3.

Kaitlan is asking the right question!🔥 The 2024 election was stolen from us with all the lies, and Trump promised no new wars, lower inflation, and a better economy he delivered the exact opposite!📉🤥 — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) July 16, 2026

4.

At this point, every judge in the country has rejected his election fraud claims. https://t.co/qMvkgSJzql — Warren (@swd2) July 16, 2026

5.

I can answer this: It’s because it’s been 6 years and there is still no evidence whatsoever the 2020 election was rigged or had irregularities. In fact, his own DHS called it the most secure election in history https://t.co/YzLhoCWyMD — Evan Greenfield (@EvanGreenfield6) July 16, 2026

6.

“Will there be charges?” “You’ll have to ask the Justice Department.” (Translation: No, but I’m not willing to say that right now. Please forget about this conversation.) https://t.co/3pbKTVmtri — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) July 17, 2026

7.

No one has been charged because no crime occurred. The Trump regime is just making up s*** as they go along hoping their gas lighting will break through. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) July 16, 2026

8.

Man, I miss the days she was on maternity leave. https://t.co/WiondFbaLC — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) July 16, 2026

9.

In other words, no one is getting arrested. Again. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) July 16, 2026

Magas thought it was Leavitt who got the last word here.

Kaitlan Collins thinks she “got Trump” here when she asks Karoline Leavitt if what President Trump says in his speech tonight is backed up by evidence then why hasn’t anyone been charged. Karoline has the best answers! She hasn’t lost a beat. 🔥🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/wc2kb6hU0k — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 16, 2026

But they were wrong, obviously.

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Source @kaitlancollins