Liz Truss just opened the British answer to American’s CPAC and got just the reception she deserved

Politics cpac Liz Truss

Like us you might have missed that it’s the opening day of CPAC GB, the British version of CPAC, the right-wing get together so beloved of Donald Trump and mega MAGAs everywhere.

We’re not entirely sure what sort of crowd the opening speaker Liz Truss was hoping to draw, but the reception she receives in this clip is surely beyond doubt the one she 100% deserves.

The clip was posted by the Mirror’s US political editor @mikeysmith and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Liz Truss opens CPAC GB. In fairness it’s quite early. pic.twitter.com/sTaGyQNLxL — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 16, 2026

Well done Liz, another winner!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

This is so embarrassing. Can please someone help this lady? https://t.co/NN1Lc1QrfS — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) July 16, 2026

2.

Not gonna lie. This cheers me up a bit. — Dom (@DomDoodle) July 16, 2026

3.

The silent majority. https://t.co/bzcqiX0BNB — Sir Norman of Nowhere. ‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) July 16, 2026

4.

Genuinely don't know how she has the nerve to even consider sharing her political views…or thoughts in general…with anyone TBH. The ego is a funny thing. — (@TheHumbleEgg) July 16, 2026

5.

Fewer people in the room than days Liz Truss served as PM https://t.co/FQ8Rn50rSG — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) July 16, 2026

6.

Sue Cook pulled out — Phil (@Unofficial_Phil) July 16, 2026

7.

Imagine being her lamenting the turnover in Prime Ministers — . (@Mexico864) July 16, 2026

8.

I had more people at my leaving do. And I didn’t have a leaving do! https://t.co/YBIsxNz6Jz — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) July 16, 2026

Follow @mikeysmith on Twitter here.

Source @mikeysmith