Politics cpac Liz Truss

Liz Truss just opened the British answer to American’s CPAC and got just the reception she deserved

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

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Like us you might have missed that it’s the opening day of CPAC GB, the British version of CPAC, the right-wing get together so beloved of Donald Trump and mega MAGAs everywhere.

We’re not entirely sure what sort of crowd the opening speaker Liz Truss was hoping to draw, but the reception she receives in this clip is surely beyond doubt the one she 100% deserves.

The clip was posted by the Mirror’s US political editor @mikeysmith and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Well done Liz, another winner!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

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Follow @mikeysmith on Twitter here.

Source @mikeysmith