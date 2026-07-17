A furious American accused ‘desperate’ Brits of nicking US place names as their own and got owned all the way across the Atlantic and back

US Britain places

Time to return to the transatlantic divide between the UK and the US which sometimes feels so much wider than just the Atlantic.

And in this case the knowledge gap might just be of the record-breaking variety.

It’s a furious American who took up arms – metaphorical, thanks goodness – against ‘desperate’ Brits who they accused of copying their city names.

Their question went viral after it was shared by @Socket1Sophie over on Twitter.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

We have libraries older than America, I think our town names came first. — Jonny (@J1996_x) July 15, 2025

2.

Wait till they find out about Birmingham. — Eddie Mann (@EddieMa48612053) July 15, 2025

3.

Dam shame they never used Loughborough, would have paid money to hear them try to pronounce that — fred bloggs (@eclipesed) July 15, 2025

4.

Wait till he hears that I live in a Washington that’s 590 years older than the United States let alone its capital — Jason Row Photography (@jasonrowphoto) July 15, 2025

5.

I’m less bothered about the stupidity than the assumption that we are desperate to be like them — ART:IQ ⚒ (@NoelyFlan) July 15, 2025

6.

The founding fathers who sailed on the Mayflower hailed from the Boston area in Lincolnshire it is basic American history 101 — Chris1966. (@Chris1966) July 15, 2025

7.

wait till they find out about Shitterton — pokedstudio ∞ (@pokedstudiouk) July 15, 2025

8.

As a resident of Lewes (England not Delaware) I can pop into town and have a coffee in a building that has been a shop since 1330 which is opposite a castle built by the Normans and stated in 1068. I can hear heads imploding from here. — Dave Gander (@DaveGander) July 15, 2025

9.

I had a discussion in Ironbridge with an American who was convinced that the Brooklyn Bridge was the first iron bridge constructed! — A man in his potting shed. (@Plantpot20) July 15, 2025

10.

He was also surprised that they wrote a book based on the lord of the rings movies. — The idiot investor (@ovaroy91) July 15, 2025

And if you want it especially NSFW, then look no further than @Socket1Sophie who originally shared it.

Really is no surprise that these thick cunts voted Trump in is it? pic.twitter.com/pd4MRkUczm — Sophie Socket ♠️ (@Socket1Sophie) July 15, 2025

Harsh but fair.

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H/T @Socket1Sophie