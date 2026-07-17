US Britain places

A furious American accused ‘desperate’ Brits of nicking US place names as their own and got owned all the way across the Atlantic and back

Poke Staff. Updated July 17th, 2026

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Time to return to the transatlantic divide between the UK and the US which sometimes feels so much wider than just the Atlantic.

And in this case the knowledge gap might just be of the record-breaking variety.

It’s a furious American who took up arms – metaphorical, thanks goodness – against ‘desperate’ Brits who they accused of copying their city names.

Their question went viral after it was shared by @Socket1Sophie over on Twitter.

And these people surely said it best.

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And if you want it especially NSFW, then look no further than @Socket1Sophie who originally shared it.

Harsh but fair.

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H/T @Socket1Sophie