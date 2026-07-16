People enjoyed Keir Starmer’s takedown of Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Danny Kruger over Nigel Farage’s impending Clacton by-election

Politics Keir Starmer PMQs Reform UK

To Keir Starmer’s final PMQs for one last time where the outgoing PM appeared to be enjoying himself more than at any time since he arrived in Downing Street.

And there was time for one final takedown after Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Danny Kruger asked once again why Labour weren’t playing ball with Nigel Farage’s Clacton by-election stunt (clue’s in the question, obviously).

And Starmer’s response drew plenty of applause on Twitter.

Danny Kruger MP (former Tory now Reform UK) handed his arse by Keir Starmer at #PMQs: “Mr Speaker, politics is not a joke .. if he won’t put up a Labour candidate in Clacton who does he actually want to win” PM: “Mr Speaker I know that Reform believe in recycling politicians ..” pic.twitter.com/M8XUQnwpWq — ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸR͎A͎G͎E͎ (@ShadowyPM) July 15, 2026

Boom.

kruger the tory reject who is to scared to stand in his own by election — Pogles wood (@poglejaydee) July 15, 2026

Is that a rare smile we see from Sarah Pochin towards Keir Starmer’s “I know Reform believe in recycling politicians”? Farage won’t be impressed! pic.twitter.com/lJEMK3A7Mx — ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸR͎A͎G͎E͎ (@ShadowyPM) July 15, 2026

He’s begging him to legitimise the by election 😆 🤣 — Noyfb (@simonmanto32773) July 15, 2026

Source @ShadowyPM