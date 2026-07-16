Politics Keir Starmer PMQs Reform UK

People enjoyed Keir Starmer’s takedown of Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Danny Kruger over Nigel Farage’s impending Clacton by-election

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

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To Keir Starmer’s final PMQs for one last time where the outgoing PM appeared to be enjoying himself more than at any time since he arrived in Downing Street.

And there was time for one final takedown after Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Danny Kruger asked once again why Labour weren’t playing ball with Nigel Farage’s Clacton by-election stunt (clue’s in the question, obviously).

And Starmer’s response drew plenty of applause on Twitter.

Boom.

Source @ShadowyPM