Politics donald trump national monuments

Donald Trump terminates 3 million acres of US national monuments and it might be the end of the world as we know it – 17 tree-hugging takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated July 16th, 2026

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Not content with just destroying the White House and remaking it in his golden and orange image, Donald Trump is now taking a figurative (and possibly very soon literal) bulldozer to national monuments across the United States.

The US President just announced that he will be eliminating protections across over 3 million acres of land in Utah. Trump is decimating both Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments.

Here he is announcing the news with a smile on his face in front of a bunch of Maga lap dogs:

His orders reduce protections affecting more than 90% of each monument’s area.

It doesn’t take a political science major to deduce that Trump wants to use these lands for bad things, mainly to expand drilling and mining in the West.

Everyone watching at home had the same reaction. (Hint: it was not a positive reaction.)

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