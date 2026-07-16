Donald Trump terminates 3 million acres of US national monuments and it might be the end of the world as we know it – 17 tree-hugging takedowns

Politics donald trump national monuments

Not content with just destroying the White House and remaking it in his golden and orange image, Donald Trump is now taking a figurative (and possibly very soon literal) bulldozer to national monuments across the United States.

The US President just announced that he will be eliminating protections across over 3 million acres of land in Utah. Trump is decimating both Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments.

Here he is announcing the news with a smile on his face in front of a bunch of Maga lap dogs:

Trump announces that he is terminating 3 million acres of national monuments, opening them up to drilling, mining, and industrial development. pic.twitter.com/2kq6KXqjDK — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 13, 2026

His orders reduce protections affecting more than 90% of each monument’s area.

Today Donald Trump removed national monument protections from this magnificent landscape pic.twitter.com/aXSSr9W0dq — Jeremiah (@suspirant) July 14, 2026

It doesn’t take a political science major to deduce that Trump wants to use these lands for bad things, mainly to expand drilling and mining in the West.

Everyone watching at home had the same reaction. (Hint: it was not a positive reaction.)

1.

My god. He’s literally selling off the country for parts. https://t.co/rwn4CWuszV — Dayna (@CbusDayna) July 14, 2026

2.

He’s demolishing everything that makes America great. A one man wrecking ball. For 82 years I’ve been so proud to be an American. I don’t recognize us anymore. I hope I live long enough to see it back the way it was when I went camping with my dad in Yosemite https://t.co/XB0vf7oIzU — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) July 14, 2026

3.

They are going to ruin our entire country and economy in the next 2 years. — Alison Nicole (@AlisonF41336845) July 13, 2026

4.

Opening millions of acres of national monuments for drilling/mining will fuck up waterways and natural areas. Pollution, habitat loss, and long-term damage are real risks. — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) July 13, 2026

5.

6.

Pure evil. Disgusted and horrified beyond words. https://t.co/BDSWwRvIDv — Brianna Knickerbocker (@briannanoellek) July 14, 2026

7.

This is purposefully cruel, cruel to Native Americans, cruel to Environmentalists, but also cruel to Outdoor Sports and Recreation Americans. He hates Americans. He hates us and wants to destroy everything we love. — Nevyn (@dunsmore23550) July 14, 2026

8.