Nigel Farage went walkabout in an England shirt, but his ‘man of the people’ act fooled nobody – 19 top takedowns

Politics nigel farage

If it’s done nothing else, Nigel Farage’s dramatic exit from Parliament has at least made the former MP for Clacton set foot in the constituency, for a change.

While everybody knows that the resignation and by-election are a distraction technique to avoid scrutiny over money paid to Farage and Reform by a crypto billionaire, and – separately – by a convicted fraudster, Farage is still trying to pull the wool over constituents’ eyes with a truly unconvincing ‘man of the people’ act – complete with an England football shirt.

Prepare to cringe.

Andy Burnham, Kemi Badenoch, Ed Davey, Zack Polanski, Rupert Lowe. Wouldn’t get the same reaction as Nigel always do? Why do you think they constantly attack him ? Because he’s the man of the people Before anyone posts ai slop in the comments your just gonna get blocked 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/z1f0jbV58N — UK DISPATCH (@UK_Dispatch_) July 22, 2026

If you buy that. we have a bridge to sell you.

Tweeters had a few thoughts.

1.

When is he ever seen without a jacket and those ridiculous corduroy trousers. He’s copying Burnham now, sad twit 😂 https://t.co/1RB7sfmilf — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) July 22, 2026

2.

Men of the people don't get £5million bungs https://t.co/b8j2bBOrrX — Tequilamockingbird🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇸 (@WllliamHayes) July 22, 2026

3.

Hey Lee anderson this is how you stage for the camera and pretend it's all random, that pretending on the doorstep was good, but Nige does it better — Chris (#Scandal still NO Justice PO GF WR) (@Chrisviews43) July 22, 2026

4.

He's as establishment as they get. Private posh school, privileged rich background, city job for a short while, could give it up because he's monied, then takes the fucking piss out of our fishermen in the EU and fucks them over. Now bankrolled by billionaires. — EU Citizens from UK #FBPE 3.5 % 🐟 (@UKEmigration2EU) July 22, 2026

5.

Even Kim Jong Un wouldn’t stage something this fucking deliberate. https://t.co/LftVc2CghH — Flibberty Gibbert (@ReturnOfDadbo) July 22, 2026

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But he needs £5,000,000 for personal security… — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) July 22, 2026

8.

So he’s a so called Englishman, because he wears an England football shirt. But deals with the Russians for his own gains. You should all give your heads a wobble! — Cainsy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@JJCainsy) July 22, 2026

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