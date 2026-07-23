Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage went walkabout in an England shirt, but his ‘man of the people’ act fooled nobody – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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If it’s done nothing else, Nigel Farage’s dramatic exit from Parliament has at least made the former MP for Clacton set foot in the constituency, for a change.

While everybody knows that the resignation and by-election are a distraction technique to avoid scrutiny over money paid to Farage and Reform by a crypto billionaire, and – separately – by a convicted fraudster, Farage is still trying to pull the wool over constituents’ eyes with a truly unconvincing ‘man of the people’ act – complete with an England football shirt.

Prepare to cringe.

If you buy that. we have a bridge to sell you.

Tweeters had a few thoughts.

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