US donald trump

A guy behind Trump at his Georgia rally has gone wildly viral with a hilarious impression of the president’s mannerisms – 19 roars of approval

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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With the midterms less than four months away – if he lets them happen – Trump has been out banging the drum for his own alleged success.

He rocked up at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday, where he revisited his old stolen election BS, as well endorsing several local Republicans, reminding people about ‘Trump Accounts’, warning people that the Radical Left is trying to bring Communism to the US, and lying about unemployment being the lowest it’s ever been.

However, what people are going to remember about the Georgia rally is this audience member, who made the most of being in a prime spot just behind the president.

Well played, that man. Tweeters loved it.

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