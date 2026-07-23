A guy behind Trump at his Georgia rally has gone wildly viral with a hilarious impression of the president’s mannerisms – 19 roars of approval

US donald trump

With the midterms less than four months away – if he lets them happen – Trump has been out banging the drum for his own alleged success.

He rocked up at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday, where he revisited his old stolen election BS, as well endorsing several local Republicans, reminding people about ‘Trump Accounts’, warning people that the Radical Left is trying to bring Communism to the US, and lying about unemployment being the lowest it’s ever been.

However, what people are going to remember about the Georgia rally is this audience member, who made the most of being in a prime spot just behind the president.

get a load of the kid in the suit behind Trump impersonating his accordion hands pic.twitter.com/LQUYe2y0cM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2026

Well played, that man. Tweeters loved it.

1.

Trump's own rally attendees are mocking Trump for sounding mentally unwell pic.twitter.com/iNpfylVVbx — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 22, 2026

2.

Buy this man a beer pic.twitter.com/CbGBiokETd — EVERYTHING IMPORTANT (@crazynate999) July 23, 2026

3.

How can we get a scholarship set up for this kid? pic.twitter.com/ZxukDEaA2R — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) July 23, 2026

4.

All that was missing was the imitation of Trump's droopy faces. Other than that, that guy was spot on! pic.twitter.com/gbdf6C0vn2 — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) July 22, 2026

5.

They're flashing hand signs & impersonating Trumps tired & repetitive speech. 😂 https://t.co/Fk2NOyVgUQ — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) July 22, 2026

6.

Guy seated behind Trump at his rally in Georgia is mimicking the president’s mannerisms to a T 😂 pic.twitter.com/GlWdhANsRk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2026

7.

Hahahahahahahahahaha He's making fun of the fat fuck — Salvatore (@Skimbri83) July 22, 2026

8.

A Trump speech in Georgia turns into a laughingstock after a young man standing behind him steals the show with a sarcastic impersonation of Trump’s movements and style in a hilarious way that went viral. pic.twitter.com/5EBv1nL3nV — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 23, 2026

9.

That kid behind Trump is warming up for his big SNL debut! Shadow-mimicking every gesture like a tiny, ambitious understudy. “You’re hired…” 😂 — Hector Samuels🇦🇺🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@HS19661966) July 23, 2026

10.