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After the mortifying World Cup photobomb, people have been imagining where else Trump might have popped up uninvited – 26 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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You have to be either rich or a bit of an idiot to bet on a big sporting event like the World Cup, but we’d have put good money on Donald Trump trying to make the trophy presentation all about him.

Sadly, we we didn’t, because we’d have been quids in – although the odds would have been rubbish.

The internet has been inspired by the embarrassing photobomb to imagine what other scenarios Trump might have squeezed his way into, and these were our favourites.

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