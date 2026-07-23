After the mortifying World Cup photobomb, people have been imagining where else Trump might have popped up uninvited – 26 funny favourites

Social Media donald trump

You have to be either rich or a bit of an idiot to bet on a big sporting event like the World Cup, but we’d have put good money on Donald Trump trying to make the trophy presentation all about him.

Sadly, we we didn’t, because we’d have been quids in – although the odds would have been rubbish.

Watching Rodri during this World Cup effortlessly protect the ball and move the opposing players out of the midfield to create space for his team…an absolute masterclass pic.twitter.com/tnpxKqQ23b — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 20, 2026

The internet has been inspired by the embarrassing photobomb to imagine what other scenarios Trump might have squeezed his way into, and these were our favourites.

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Because he has to be in every pic, even if it has nothing to do with him! #Smokefleet pic.twitter.com/nacHI7GAHI — Miata Farrow (@MiataFarrow) July 21, 2026

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“Abbey Road was a disaster until I arrived. Very low ratings.” pic.twitter.com/hkfl9n5Jwk — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 22, 2026

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Trump never misses an opportunity for a photo-op! pic.twitter.com/2J5VIwxE2o — Damaan, AKA 'Philly's Finest!' (@Damaan4u33) July 21, 2026

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