These nostalgia accounts harking back to a bygone ‘past’ are always begging to be owned and this one belongs in the very top drawer
To the world now of something called ‘God Save Great Britain’ – @GSGB01 – over on Twitter, which describes itself as a ‘Protector of British Culture & Heritage. Save the west. Protect our children’
Well, you definitely get the idea.
And we mention it because they went viral – wildly viral – a little while back after sharing a picture that it really, really wants England to look like again.
All I want is for England to look like this again. pic.twitter.com/o3SVSWufuq
— God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) July 16, 2025
And it’s always a treat when these nostalgia accounts get exactly what they deserve and this one belongs in the very top drawer.
1.
This would likely be a libdem or green constituency https://t.co/4s0aJOwKPq
— Isaac (@Isaac2003_v2) July 16, 2025
2.
Like a children’s book ? Would that please your simple mind ?
— chasperli (@chasperlicious) July 16, 2025
3.
Everywhere walkable in 15 minutes and safe streets for cycling? Count me in https://t.co/fmD46nthDv
— Orpington Cyclist @orpingtoncyclist.bsky.social (@CycleOrpington) July 17, 2025
4.
The good old days when England was an Enid Blyton novel. https://t.co/1zVklk1c54
— Andy Calderbank (@CalderbankAndy) July 16, 2025
5.
I’ve been saying Britain needs fewer pixels. https://t.co/IDH49AHYGP
— Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) July 16, 2025
6.
All I want is for England to look like this again https://t.co/xMf5FJe863 pic.twitter.com/FmtnG6WENR
— The Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod) July 17, 2025