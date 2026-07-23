Life nostalgia takedowns

These nostalgia accounts harking back to a bygone ‘past’ are always begging to be owned and this one belongs in the very top drawer

Poke Staff. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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To the world now of something called ‘God Save Great Britain’ – @GSGB01 – over on Twitter, which describes itself as a ‘Protector of British Culture & Heritage. Save the west. Protect our children’

Well, you definitely get the idea.

And we mention it because they went viral – wildly viral – a little while back after sharing a picture that it really, really wants England to look like again.

And it’s always a treat when these nostalgia accounts get exactly what they deserve and this one belongs in the very top drawer.

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