These nostalgia accounts harking back to a bygone ‘past’ are always begging to be owned and this one belongs in the very top drawer

Life nostalgia takedowns

To the world now of something called ‘God Save Great Britain’ – @GSGB01 – over on Twitter, which describes itself as a ‘Protector of British Culture & Heritage. Save the west. Protect our children’

Well, you definitely get the idea.

And we mention it because they went viral – wildly viral – a little while back after sharing a picture that it really, really wants England to look like again.

All I want is for England to look like this again. pic.twitter.com/o3SVSWufuq — God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) July 16, 2025

And it’s always a treat when these nostalgia accounts get exactly what they deserve and this one belongs in the very top drawer.

1.

This would likely be a libdem or green constituency https://t.co/4s0aJOwKPq — Isaac (@Isaac2003_v2) July 16, 2025

2.

Like a children’s book ? Would that please your simple mind ? — chasperli (@chasperlicious) July 16, 2025

3.

Everywhere walkable in 15 minutes and safe streets for cycling? Count me in https://t.co/fmD46nthDv — Orpington Cyclist @orpingtoncyclist.bsky.social (@CycleOrpington) July 17, 2025

4.

The good old days when England was an Enid Blyton novel. https://t.co/1zVklk1c54 — Andy Calderbank (@CalderbankAndy) July 16, 2025

5.

I’ve been saying Britain needs fewer pixels. https://t.co/IDH49AHYGP — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) July 16, 2025

6.