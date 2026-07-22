US AOC Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth has been sidelining women of colour in the US military and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s response just totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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To no-one’s great surprise anywhere, American secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth has been accused of sidelining women and people of colour in the top ranks of the American military.

The New York Times reported, just in case you missed it, that a disproportionate number of women and people of colour had been denied promotions or removed from their positions under Hegseth, including Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead the US Navy, whom Hegseth fired early last year.

We mention all this – we’re getting there, honest – because the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about it and not for the first time she totally and utterly nailed it.

Boom.

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