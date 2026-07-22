Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s speech about why Andy Burnham needs an election to get a mandate got him owned from Westminster to Clacton – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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We cross now to the world of Nigel Farage, who seems to have forgotten that he currently has no political power, having stood down as the MP for Clacton. His public flounce is supposedly to ‘let the people decide’ whether he has committed any wrongdoing over his various hefty payments from billionaires.

Newsflash, Farage – that’s not how Parliament investigates allegations of breaches of the MPs’ code of conduct. There’s also now a reasonable chance he may be beaten by Count Binface. Awkward.

On Tuesday, he mounted a campaign against the new PM, Andy Burnham, beginning with this.

His speech was set up like a prime ministerial address.

“You cannot make the biggest change in British politics in 40 years without a mandate from the British people.”

Surely the biggest change in British politics in 40 years was Brexit, voted for by 37 per cent of those who were eligible to vote, and brought about by a man who failed to be elected as an MP on seven occasions before he made it into the Clacton seat.

People had one or two thoughts about Farage’s unelected position as the Reform UK leader and the Tory defectors in his party.

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