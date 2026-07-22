Nigel Farage’s speech about why Andy Burnham needs an election to get a mandate got him owned from Westminster to Clacton – 19 top takedowns

Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

We cross now to the world of Nigel Farage, who seems to have forgotten that he currently has no political power, having stood down as the MP for Clacton. His public flounce is supposedly to ‘let the people decide’ whether he has committed any wrongdoing over his various hefty payments from billionaires.

Newsflash, Farage – that’s not how Parliament investigates allegations of breaches of the MPs’ code of conduct. There’s also now a reasonable chance he may be beaten by Count Binface. Awkward.

On Tuesday, he mounted a campaign against the new PM, Andy Burnham, beginning with this.

I will make a statement on Andy Burnham’s new government at 12pm today. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 21, 2026

His speech was set up like a prime ministerial address.

“You cannot make the biggest change in British politics in 40 years without a mandate from the British people.”

Surely the biggest change in British politics in 40 years was Brexit, voted for by 37 per cent of those who were eligible to vote, and brought about by a man who failed to be elected as an MP on seven occasions before he made it into the Clacton seat.

People had one or two thoughts about Farage’s unelected position as the Reform UK leader and the Tory defectors in his party.

1.

My guide to when an election should be held: CALL AN ELECTION:

When a grifting gobshite wants to distract attention from his dodgy finances. DON’T CALL AN ELECTION:

When Robert Jenrick, Danny Kruger, Andrew Rosindell and Suella Braverman fancy changing parties. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 21, 2026

2.

When were you elected as leader of Reform? What process is in place for any members that wish to challenge you? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 21, 2026

3.

Two things Firstly, yes you can make this change without a mandate as per the parliamentary rules, and secondly, who paid for your 5 houses, fake security costs, and/or rewards for destroying Britain with your comedy Brexit? Farage throwing out endless dead cats like confetti https://t.co/ppA1QHhrou — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 21, 2026

4.

Standing at a podium in front of a black door when you’re not an MP, have never been elected as a party leader by vote, are in possession of historically the lowest attending & voting records as an MP/MEP, whilst currently jockeying with a bin, smells of desperation to me https://t.co/EUNxpBz3le — Carrie🌻 (@FirstLadyNot) July 21, 2026

5.

Oh look, Nigel’s back making statements again, but none about his £5m bung. https://t.co/ZwB2vDtziN — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) July 21, 2026

6.

Who paid for that house? Not you. And yet another data harvesting website. You’re an ex-MP. Pipe down. https://t.co/0xF7kMu7od — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 21, 2026

7.

"The British people want a general election, and by 'British people' I mean crypto billionaires & assorted other shady cunts I don't want you to know about." pic.twitter.com/5CKJXzsvKI — Oliver (@OWS1892) July 21, 2026

8.

This guy isn’t even an MP. What mandate does he have? 😆 https://t.co/Rieq8Q352H — Atlanta Rey 📚 (@areyoflight) July 21, 2026

9.

So Nigel Farage wants General Election NOW while he is fighting for his Political Life to become an MP in Clacton against a DUST BIN. He previously held the SEAT but stood down over £5million gift from crypto billionaire / climate change denier and is under investigation by… pic.twitter.com/YmKV2leUVC — Jennifer Robinson (@welshroots) July 21, 2026

10.