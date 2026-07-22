Pete Hegseth asked for more money for Trump’s Iran war – $1.5tn of it – and it backfired spectacularly – 17 terrific takedowns

Politics donald trump Iran Pete hegseth

There is a desperate need for validation that runs through the Donald Trump administration.

The President himself craves it at every public appearance and everyone who works for the big orange buffoon seems hell-bent on providing it, lest they lose their powerful positions running the country (into the ground).

Pete Hegseth’s appearance before Senate lawmakers to talk about how the U.S. continues to attack Iran provided the latest backdrop for public boot licking.

Despite the fact that three American service members have been killed in recent days, Hegseth had the gall to ask for more money to continue this war that once again has forced U.S. gas prices to jump.

Here he is asking for some more spending cash for his pet project.

BREAKING: Pete Hegseth just asked Congress for $1.5 TRILLION for the Department of War (a 50% increase in our military budget.) He then blames Joe Biden for the Department needing the extra $500 BILLION. Note that we are almost $40 TRILLION in debt. pic.twitter.com/nM7lp1s2ti — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2026

Not everyone was on board. New York Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, succinctly outlined why Hegseth’s request is outrageous.

Sen. Kristen GIllibrand: So essentially you’re asking for literally $1.5 trillion for a war that President Trump said he already won? pic.twitter.com/KkIJDmX9Iu — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 21, 2026

But the best response to Hegseth’s absurd demands came from Rhode Island Senator, Jack Reed.

When Hegseth asked for praise for Donald Trump, Reed, a former Army officer, was quick to point out why that request was so incredibly stupid.

HEGSETH: President Trump deserves the kind of praise he should get for undertaking this effort REED: Excuse me. So he should be praised for starting a war without authority and creating a situation in which the world economy is suffering tremendously? pic.twitter.com/3LvuNxAN4D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2026

None of this went as Hegseth planned, and Twitter was rejoicing in the replies.

1.

Hegseth thinks trump’s closure of the Strait that was open deserves praise? https://t.co/dj7D4QEq2E — Good Thoughts Now (@GoodNews_Please) July 21, 2026

2.

How much longer can we as a nation, survive this corrupt, evil and moronic government? https://t.co/qUZOtGIp31 — loves_pinot (@Marie617Area) July 22, 2026

3.

Unlimited money for bombs, insufficient money for healthcare, food, housing, and farmers. That’s the whole hearing in one sentence. 17 Americans dead, $37.5 billion spent, no exit plan, and the ask keeps growing. Gillibrand asked the only question that matters and got no answer. — T (@TeauxTime) July 22, 2026

4.

I didnt know low testosterone makes you stupid! To blame Biden after your president is CONSTANTLY at war I cant remember a two week period when America is not bombing or invading someone — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) July 21, 2026

5.

This bootlicker is one of the most pathetic imbeciles in this shit administration — gmann11204 (@gmann11204) July 21, 2026

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