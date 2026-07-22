Politics donald trump Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth asked for more money for Trump’s Iran war – $1.5tn of it – and it backfired spectacularly – 17 terrific takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated July 22nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There is a desperate need for validation that runs through the Donald Trump administration.

The President himself craves it at every public appearance and everyone who works for the big orange buffoon seems hell-bent on providing it, lest they lose their powerful positions running the country (into the ground).

Pete Hegseth’s appearance before Senate lawmakers to talk about how the U.S. continues to attack Iran provided the latest backdrop for public boot licking.

Despite the fact that three American service members have been killed in recent days, Hegseth had the gall to ask for more money to continue this war that once again has forced U.S. gas prices to jump.

Here he is asking for some more spending cash for his pet project.

Not everyone was on board. New York Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, succinctly outlined why Hegseth’s request is outrageous.

But the best response to Hegseth’s absurd demands came from Rhode Island Senator, Jack Reed.

When Hegseth asked for praise for Donald Trump, Reed, a former Army officer, was quick to point out why that request was so incredibly stupid.

None of this went as Hegseth planned, and Twitter was rejoicing in the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2