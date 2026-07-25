Some kids in Clacton were asked about Nigel Farage and they absolutely ripped the Count of Dodgy Crypto to shreds in their NSFW replies

News clacton nigel farage Reform UK

Sometimes, you need the brutal honesty of children to get to the real heart of a matter.

Broadcaster Nicola Thorp visited Clacton-on-Sea this week, and spoke to a group of young kids about the upcoming by-election and their local MP, Nigel Farage.

And, boy, they did not hold back. Turn the sound up but beware it’s NSFW!

These kids from Clacton absolutely

cooked Nigel Farage here, and they speak more sense than any Reform voter I have ever heard. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sViNN9iWot — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 22, 2026

The kid said:

“Nigel Farage has done nothing to Clacton. Yeah it’s got worse and worse. Like, he’s got millions and millions yeah but he just don’t work. Like, he don’t do nothing. Like, he’s just airing out Clacton. He’s coming here for a day yeah or a week, doing nothing. He’s abandoned his, what is it, his office next to him…what is it, the arcades. He’s just a waste…like, he’s a wanker that’s what he is. He’s done nothing at all.”

Then when pressed on what they think of his policies, one replied:

“Well, he’s a racist. He makes people racist. That’s all I’m saying. He’s a grey-haired bastard, that’s what he is.”

Out of the mouths of babes!

The clip has gone wildly viral over the last few days, and here’s some of the reaction.

1.

honestly he cooked here — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 22, 2026

2.

‘He’s a grey haired bastard’ is top-quality rinsing — GR (@GazBeardface) July 22, 2026

3.

pure poetry — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 22, 2026

4.

being raised the right way — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 22, 2026

5.

they're scared shitless hahaha — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 22, 2026

6.

Give them all the sweets they want — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 22, 2026

7.

If news organisations are determined to do vox pops , they should do ones like this Farage wouldn’t be in politics now if we had had more reporting like this https://t.co/bWFV83QYJJ — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) July 22, 2026

8.

"eez a wanker, thats wot he is". Well the children have more brains than @Nigel_Farage cult followers https://t.co/jwwnBJSE6t — Sue Etha (@sue_etha) July 22, 2026

9.

Well according to young #Clacton residents you are a w@nker Nige https://t.co/GnRB2nUebt — AndrewT500 (@CourierBoyUK) July 23, 2026

10.

The kids are alright https://t.co/ArzpBqOkoH — macleodorama (@welshhighlandrr) July 22, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/gingerrtom