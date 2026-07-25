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Some kids in Clacton were asked about Nigel Farage and they absolutely ripped the Count of Dodgy Crypto to shreds in their NSFW replies

Michael White. Updated July 25th, 2026

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Sometimes, you need the brutal honesty of children to get to the real heart of a matter.

Broadcaster Nicola Thorp visited Clacton-on-Sea this week, and spoke to a group of young kids about the upcoming by-election and their local MP, Nigel Farage.

And, boy, they did not hold back. Turn the sound up but beware it’s NSFW!

The kid said:

“Nigel Farage has done nothing to Clacton. Yeah it’s got worse and worse. Like, he’s got millions and millions yeah but he just don’t work. Like, he don’t do nothing. Like, he’s just airing out Clacton. He’s coming here for a day yeah or a week, doing nothing. He’s abandoned his, what is it, his office next to him…what is it, the arcades. He’s just a waste…like, he’s a wanker that’s what he is. He’s done nothing at all.”

Then when pressed on what they think of his policies, one replied:

“Well, he’s a racist. He makes people racist. That’s all I’m saying. He’s a grey-haired bastard, that’s what he is.”

Out of the mouths of babes!

The clip has gone wildly viral over the last few days, and here’s some of the reaction.

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Source: Twitter/X/gingerrtom