This camera stayed locked on Donald Trump’s thunderous face as reporters who investigated his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein win a prize at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

News donald trump epstein files

It’s fair to say that Donald Trump didn’t have a great 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

His bitter jokes bombed, and he had to sit there as the photographer who captured him doing nothing when an Oval Office guest fainted was praised by Wolf Blitzer.

But there was an even more incredible moment, as Blitzer presented a prize to the Wall Street Journal reporters who broke the story about Trump’s 2003 birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump smirks and shrugs as Wolf Blitzer presents an award for courage and responsibility to the Wall Street Journal for their reporting on Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/qz7C4QuPWo — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 25, 2026

And this camera angle just stays focused on Trump’s face as Blitzer reads the citation for the reporters’ prize.

Remarkable camera angle of President Trump as he listens to Wall Street Journal reporters receiving an award for their investigation into Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — which they pursued despite Trump’s threats and lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/mCMTlc7teu — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 25, 2026

Trump then went to shake hands with the reporters – and one journalist’s reaction to him was telling.

The clips have caused a big reaction online, as you’d expect.

1.

Wow, and he thought the Obama roasting was rough.. https://t.co/y174DxzNkd — Scruffymurphy (@Scruffymurphy2) July 25, 2026

2.

This hideous piece of shit of a human being sitting there smirking and shrugging his shoulders to his actions to a reporter reporting the truth of Epstein and Trump. It’s all a game to him. All of his lying, all his disinformation…a game.

He doesn’t give a f*ck about the damage… https://t.co/erH2pb9Vrg — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) July 25, 2026

3.

He’s absolutely PROUD of his fuckery. This mf is the definition of unfit. https://t.co/BrPus6TLG4 pic.twitter.com/3fXVkxeANx — rachel (@shadowboxer73) July 25, 2026

4.

Can anyone please explain why journalists who won awards felt obliged to go up to Trump to receive handshakes and smile obsequiously? @ddiamond https://t.co/poVFRqeq67 — Harris Meyer (@Meyer_HM) July 25, 2026

5.

Then those award winning so-called journalists from the Wall Street Journal, including Safdar, who had to move her family after being doxxed by Donald Trump, shuffled over to him and shook his hand while smiling. — William Ferrall (@wmferrall) July 25, 2026

6.

The fact that he's laughing about something that made someone flee the safety of home just shows the sort of person that he is. It's an absolute disgrace that someone that could do something like that is the current President of the United States. The world is completely screwed — Rich Hudson Smith (@richhudsonsmith) July 25, 2026

7.

Trump had to sit there and watch all these honourable journalists being awarded honours, mostly for exposing his crimes. Beautiful to watch. https://t.co/j3ayPFhxSR — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) July 25, 2026

8.

It’s like one of the best trolls of all time here. https://t.co/t8yD7Sub8h — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) July 25, 2026

9.

Did Wolf Blitzer seriously just pull the most insanely based move possible? Wolf fucking Blitzer? https://t.co/DMR35DFz01 — King Milkfart (@Kingmilkfarts_) July 25, 2026

10.