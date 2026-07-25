News donald trump epstein files

This camera stayed locked on Donald Trump’s thunderous face as reporters who investigated his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein win a prize at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Michael White. Updated July 25th, 2026

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It’s fair to say that Donald Trump didn’t have a great 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

His bitter jokes bombed, and he had to sit there as the photographer who captured him doing nothing when an Oval Office guest fainted was praised by Wolf Blitzer.

But there was an even more incredible moment, as Blitzer presented a prize to the Wall Street Journal reporters who broke the story about Trump’s 2003 birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein.

And this camera angle just stays focused on Trump’s face as Blitzer reads the citation for the reporters’ prize.

Trump then went to shake hands with the reporters – and one journalist’s reaction to him was telling.

The clips have caused a big reaction online, as you’d expect.

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