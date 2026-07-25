Donald Trump can only squirm in his seat at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Wolf Blitzer gives a prize to the photo of him doing nothing when a guest fainted

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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner took place on Friday night – rescheduled from its first date in April after a gunman opened fire at the event (remember that? Yes, that did happen this year, but it feels longer ago).

Anyway, Trump took part in the event, delivering a jokey speech with not many funny jokes aimed at all his enemies in the press and in politics.

But one moment has gone viral: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer was one of the speakers, where he presented an award to Andrew Harnik, the photographer who captured the moment last November when a guest fainted in the Oval Office and Trump could only stand there, helpless.

🚨HOLY SHIT: The Getty journalist who captured the moment Trump did NOTHING as his guest fainted at the White House just won an award for the image. Trump looks completely flustered. This has to be one of the most humiliating nights of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/ox8WzjMKyn — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 25, 2026

As Blitzer speaks, you can see Trump squirming in his seat, trying to laugh it off, before his face turns to thunder. And the moment has sparked a lot of joy online.

1.

Congratulations Andrew Harnik who just won an award at tonight’s White House Correspondents dinner for this photo showing what an unbelievable asshole Donald Trump truly is. https://t.co/T5wJiEAdje pic.twitter.com/Ro6miztb6y — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 25, 2026

2.

Doing his best Rodney Dangerfield ‘I get no respect’ face…without the charm. pic.twitter.com/5w93hdhWcO — SuSu (@susurrriot) July 25, 2026

3.

Well, if they had to invite the guy that humiliates them daily (they didn’t have to), this is the way it should be done. I will give them a plus for that. https://t.co/WP1PMpZifk — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) July 25, 2026

4.

Imagine being the most powerful man in the room and getting outshined by a photograph of the moment you chose to do nothing. Now the photographer is holding an award, and you're sitting there reliving the evidence in high definition. That's gotta sting. https://t.co/eCFNYPy71W — Chetter 📢🗽⚖🚨 Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) July 25, 2026

5.

Well, he is going to really bomb the shit out of Iran this weekend. https://t.co/WRWXABMuZF — The Dr. (@gatesisthedevil) July 25, 2026

6.

Ohhhhh, I love it! (Although they did try to smooth it over with the contrast (moving v stillness) crap 🙄🤦‍♀️). This is close to when Obama roasted him! You know he is seething! — 🟧 SkyLark 🇺🇦🕊🇺🇦🕊🇺🇦🕊🟧 (@Lisatweets444) July 25, 2026

7.

He gon’ stroke out tonight after this y’all 🥴🤣 they layin into his ass 💯 and i love it 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 https://t.co/2e6diCxjrS pic.twitter.com/4giygtRrZ3 — rachel (@shadowboxer73) July 25, 2026

8.

Oof that’s the exact same face Trump made when Obama made fun of him and we all know how that’s turned out for us since 🤦‍♂️ — MurderousPenguin (@MurderousPengu1) July 25, 2026

9.

At last, an event where Tr$mp is made to confront himself. https://t.co/VHQvvBg06u — Michelle Prak (@Prakky) July 25, 2026

10.

he’s about to ban getty from all meetings and appearances, isn’t he? https://t.co/WOBtNflNqF — ™️🌹 (@bey6v6) July 25, 2026

11.

Well this cheered my day right up, what a humilation for the orange buffoon. https://t.co/1cIhBZuEtX — REMMY (@remmy_308) July 25, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/CalltoActivism