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Donald Trump can only squirm in his seat at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Wolf Blitzer gives a prize to the photo of him doing nothing when a guest fainted

Michael White. Updated July 25th, 2026

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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner took place on Friday night – rescheduled from its first date in April after a gunman opened fire at the event (remember that? Yes, that did happen this year, but it feels longer ago).

Anyway, Trump took part in the event, delivering a jokey speech with not many funny jokes aimed at all his enemies in the press and in politics.

But one moment has gone viral: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer was one of the speakers, where he presented an award to Andrew Harnik, the photographer who captured the moment last November when a guest fainted in the Oval Office and Trump could only stand there, helpless.

As Blitzer speaks, you can see Trump squirming in his seat, trying to laugh it off, before his face turns to thunder. And the moment has sparked a lot of joy online.

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Source: Twitter/X/CalltoActivism