Donald Trump says he knows a lot about Venezuela because Miss Venezuela always did so well in his Miss Universe pageant – 18 people with very undiplomatic responses

News donald trump MAGA

You gotta hand it to Donald Trump: he keeps finding new ways to surprise us with his, erm, unique perspective on the world.

Take this exchange in the Oval Office on Friday where he was asked about holding elections in Venezuela – y’know, the country he invaded and took over back in Janury? (Did you for get that happened this year? Us too).

Trump: "As far as elections in Venezuela, they're not really ready for them yet … Delcy has been doing a fantastic job. The amount of oil coming out of Venezuela … we're taking a lot" pic.twitter.com/lQgoVET3xJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2026

And, to bolster his bona fides about Venezuela, Trump claimed he knows a lot about the country – because, when he owned the Miss Universe pageant, Miss Venezuela always did well in it.

Trump: "I owned the Miss Universe pageant. And Miss Venezuela always did very well in that pageant. So I know something about the country." pic.twitter.com/CSFNmQvEmc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2026

Can’t argue with that logic! Though some online tried…

1.

He literally said he knows about Venezuela because he knew a Miss Venezuela.

I mean, how 77 million people voted for this man will never make sense to me. Beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/VFj06CNEcs — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 24, 2026

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2.

This is the geopolitical equivalent of saying you know Italy because you ate at Olive Garden. https://t.co/mm5jROC5oD — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 24, 2026

3.

America, we are so incredibly embarrassed for you. https://t.co/Kn3jXsR3lX — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 26, 2026

4.

Trump certainly should remember Miss Venezuela – he probably remembers her better as “Miss Piggy” or “Miss Housekeeping.” https://t.co/HOqqMT1lcC — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) July 24, 2026

5.

Here is Trump famously fat-shaming

Miss Venezuela/Miss Universe Alicia Machado lol https://t.co/94P2yX38Pf pic.twitter.com/HTpiDlydMP — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) July 24, 2026

6.

Totally normal thing to say, no evidence of cognitive issues here at all https://t.co/XuaLplpTDs — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 24, 2026

7.

I didn’t know it was possible for a human being to be this stupid and this man is President. He has nuclear weapons https://t.co/7UtMNRDa7p — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 24, 2026

8.

“I owned a VW Jetta. And Germany is where they make Jettas. So I know something about the country” is still smarter than what he just said. https://t.co/K7BySQx2Bz — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) July 24, 2026

9.

Who needs professional, career diplomats who are regional experts when you have this type of foreign policy insight? https://t.co/VvcdPSvfsK — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) July 24, 2026

10.

I dated a woman with a Brazilian wax job. So I definitely know something about Rio De Janeiro https://t.co/KaEZxpPLbY — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) July 24, 2026

11.

Everybody—other than rich white men—who voted to give this imbecile a second try is worse than that got damn imbecile themselves. https://t.co/DA8apPGaEG — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) July 24, 2026

12.

It’s just a daily humiliation for the entire country having this diaper-shitting pea-brain as our president. https://t.co/yNNlXUvE3b — Undetached Philosopher Parts (@gavagai70) July 24, 2026

13.

Trump: "I owned the Miss Universe pageant. And Miss Venezuela always did very well in that pageant. So I know something about the country." – Michael Scott pic.twitter.com/k6foxNDJn0 — Beat Rev (@Beat_Rev) July 24, 2026

14.

“I can see Russia from my house” ass comment but it’s not SNL he’s the president https://t.co/PqHj6bQ8mg — mindy pressman (@pressmindy) July 25, 2026

15.

Sarah Palin said something half as dumb as this about Russia and it was catastrophic for her and for John McCain's campaign. Trump drops these pearls from the Oval Office, nothing. A lot of it is boring ol' sexism: men are allowed to mindlessly bloviate in a way women are not. https://t.co/Lrp1wIA4Aw — Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) July 24, 2026

16.

I've heard more coherent speeches from a bowl of Cheerios. https://t.co/H0ideIhER8 — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) July 24, 2026

17.

We live in the dumbest timeline. https://t.co/tdbQlVovC5 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 25, 2026

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