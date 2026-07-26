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Donald Trump says he knows a lot about Venezuela because Miss Venezuela always did so well in his Miss Universe pageant – 18 people with very undiplomatic responses

Michael White. Updated July 26th, 2026

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You gotta hand it to Donald Trump: he keeps finding new ways to surprise us with his, erm, unique perspective on the world.

Take this exchange in the Oval Office on Friday where he was asked about holding elections in Venezuela – y’know, the country he invaded and took over back in Janury? (Did you for get that happened this year? Us too).

And, to bolster his bona fides about Venezuela, Trump claimed he knows a lot about the country – because, when he owned the Miss Universe pageant, Miss Venezuela always did well in it.

Can’t argue with that logic! Though some online tried…

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