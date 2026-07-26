Restore Britain’s “freedom campaigner” Montgomery Toms has called for indoor smoking rooms in pubs – 18 people dragging him in the comments

Politics pubs Restore Britain smoking

Right wing party Restore Britain – the people who think Reform UK are too woke – has been beefing up their policy positions in recent months.

Its leader, Rupert Lowe, has already revealed that they don’t believe having a British passport makes you British. And they’re keen for British people to remember they’re “Anglo Saxon”.

How one of Restore’s youngest members, Montgomery Toms, has detailed the party’s position on *checks notes* smoking in pubs, calling for pubs to have “smoking rooms”.

Our pub policy at @RestoreBritain is amazing. Bring back smoking in pubs. Bring back liberty, and your right to do what you want on your own private property. You don't have to go into a pub. You don't have to go into a smoking room. You don't have to smoke. It's called the… pic.twitter.com/AeqxUaVM3g — Montgomery Toms (@MontgomeryToms) July 23, 2026

But people online were not buying what he was selling.

1.

Of all the policies to push this is piss poor. I can’t think of any of my mates, right or left wing who’d give a shit about this. Time has moved on. https://t.co/PZFwdxLztY — mcterrier (@temcterrier1977) July 23, 2026

2.

98 second video and doesn't take a single drag. that man never smoked in his life https://t.co/nZdhey9fQQ — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) July 24, 2026

3.

Unlike this guy, I’m old enough to have worked in boozers when smoking was permitted and it was absolutely rotten! Thankfully back then we made a ton of tips (in soho anyway) but coughed our way through every shift. This is someting that will never be reversed and for good… https://t.co/05tep2fnqv — Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) July 24, 2026

4.

Getting nostalgic about your clothes absolutely honking of smoke is the new white dog shit. https://t.co/zsc1fDmJic — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) July 25, 2026

5.

Can't think of anything more capable of accelerating the death of British pubs than turning them back into reeking lung cancer and emphysema incubators. https://t.co/I330W8d6I1 — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) July 25, 2026

6.

bring back:

– smoking in pubs ✅

– milkmen ✅

– proper binmen ✅

– Friends Reunited ✅

– 5 Red Stripes for a fiver ✅ https://t.co/JYoPnnXw3r — Aidan James (@mcandidate) July 24, 2026

7.

Bring back drink driving! CFCs! Leaded petrol! Asbestos! These Restore idiots are exactly that. https://t.co/SADeWczjuJ — Pete 🌳 (@pete_ar_fryn) July 24, 2026

8.

If I said fascists create a culture of death worship through hypermasculine self-destruction ppl would call me pretentious and roll their eyes. Then far right parties will come out and say shit like 'lets turn pubs into cancer hotboxes again so we can feel like proper men' https://t.co/JPKv8DPUPn — Thomas Necchi (@rabiddogkt) July 25, 2026

9.

Does anyone actually support this? I feel like over time most of the country realised how good the 2007 ban was https://t.co/w6B2bOZtle — Thomas 🦇 (@allmoshnopit) July 24, 2026

10.

Spot on. You can’t even give people cancer anymore because of woke. https://t.co/VL22aibXJu — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 25, 2026

11.

This guy is pretending to smoke cigarellos 😂 https://t.co/id0CI1XLvY — Gemma (@windupgemma) July 25, 2026

12.

Can't even use a fucking beer mat. https://t.co/YGSp1xulRu — Chris 🦑 (@_teletext) July 24, 2026

13.

As a smoker please don't do this, smoking indoors (and in general) is disgusting https://t.co/49woO2vv2F — James Morgan (@mulletrider) July 24, 2026

14.

You’re 21. You were 2 when the smoking ban came in. You didn’t lose the “liberty” to smoke in pubs because you were barely out of nappies. You grew up with smoke-free pubs. Stop pretending you remember a golden age of freedom you never experienced. https://t.co/GJg5XxRX0Z — Nick (@nickday85) July 24, 2026

15.

Forget the cost of living crisis, the real issue is I can’t give everyone cancer from my second hand smoke! 🤬 https://t.co/lxres0Er9l — franki℮ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@eccxke) July 24, 2026

16.

Get rid of seatbelts, air bags are for wimps, asbestos is actually a very effective insulator, sweeping chimneys is a great start for kids in the workplace, ban the Fosbury flop, sharpen your own quill. https://t.co/cRArIdb0Aj — Dave Rogers (@DRoj) July 24, 2026

17.

Being a policy advisor at Restore Britain must be such an easy job, all you’d have to do is browse the British nostalgia Facebook pages for ideas https://t.co/i0Uy6y5uP0 — danny (@danxcix) July 24, 2026

18.

One of Restore's flagship policies. Alongside bringing back Ricketts, outside toilets, compulsory mustard gas for primary school children, and the black death.

🐢💨 https://t.co/vXYu6WvRgo — Tolly 🐢💨 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@TollytB) July 25, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/MontgomeryToms