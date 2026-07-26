Politics pubs Restore Britain smoking

Restore Britain’s “freedom campaigner” Montgomery Toms has called for indoor smoking rooms in pubs – 18 people dragging him in the comments

Michael White. Updated July 26th, 2026

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Right wing party Restore Britain – the people who think Reform UK are too woke – has been beefing up their policy positions in recent months.

Its leader, Rupert Lowe, has already revealed that they don’t believe having a British passport makes you British. And they’re keen for British people to remember they’re “Anglo Saxon”.

How one of Restore’s youngest members, Montgomery Toms, has detailed the party’s position on *checks notes* smoking in pubs, calling for pubs to have “smoking rooms”.

But people online were not buying what he was selling.

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Source: Twitter/X/MontgomeryToms