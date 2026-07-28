25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift
Welcome, or welcome back, to our round-up of funny posts from Threads.
It was tricky to narrow it down to 25, but we’re happy with our choices – in this, if not necessarily in life. As always, if you see something you like and are on that platform, show it a bit of love.
Enjoy!
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