25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

Welcome, or welcome back, to our round-up of funny posts from Threads.

It was tricky to narrow it down to 25, but we’re happy with our choices – in this, if not necessarily in life. As always, if you see something you like and are on that platform, show it a bit of love.

Enjoy!

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