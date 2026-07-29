US donald trump

Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep was already good but it was the look on the face of the guy behind him that really caught people’s imagination

John Plunkett. Updated July 29th, 2026

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It was the funeral of Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham in Washington, where Donald Trump remembered the 71-year-old as a ‘true American original who left us much too soon’.

One particular clip went viral because it appeared to show the president appearing to momentarily fall asleep with some serious eye resting going on here.

But it wasn’t that which caught people’s imagination so much as the look on the face of the guy sitting behind Trump because, well, watch.

To be fair, he might just have been suffering an especially irritating flashback.

Whatever the truth, it went viral, wildly viral.

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Source @atrupar