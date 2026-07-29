Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep was already good but it was the look on the face of the guy behind him that really caught people’s imagination

US donald trump

It was the funeral of Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham in Washington, where Donald Trump remembered the 71-year-old as a ‘true American original who left us much too soon’.

One particular clip went viral because it appeared to show the president appearing to momentarily fall asleep with some serious eye resting going on here.

President Trump during Rev. Tate’s remarks at Lindsey Graham’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/NhCs63z81U — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2026

But it wasn’t that which caught people’s imagination so much as the look on the face of the guy sitting behind Trump because, well, watch.

look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). it smells crazy back there pic.twitter.com/zXQt3oU37D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026

To be fair, he might just have been suffering an especially irritating flashback.

Whatever the truth, it went viral, wildly viral.

1.

I cannot stop laughing at this. 😂 https://t.co/gqfbZetini — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 28, 2026

2.

I’ve become convinced there’s a device on him they buzz to lightly jolt him awake. Marco has the button, look. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nXS7DRf4Ba — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) July 28, 2026

3.

Again, trump has more oil coming off his face than there is going through the Strait of Hormuz. — Mason (@masonisonx) July 28, 2026

4.

You can’t call him Sleepy Joe for years and then keep passing the fuck out every day. pic.twitter.com/48AW8Kma3N — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) July 28, 2026

5.

Guy behind trump: “Jesus Fucking Christ, I should have worn a gas mask.” 💩💨👃🏻🤢🤮💀 pic.twitter.com/h6sfdmRO9g — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 28, 2026

6.

When a picture says a thousand words: pic.twitter.com/XILBX12rLB — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) July 29, 2026

7.

we have reached new levels of historic, global shame.

any nation that allowed <waves hands> this, deserves what it gets. https://t.co/TzO0GTeSQN — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 28, 2026

8.

Rubio…. “I’ve never witnessed the president fall asleep” pic.twitter.com/F0yQA3oUdR — Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) July 29, 2026

Source @atrupar