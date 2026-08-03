Richard Tice is being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner for allegedly failing to declare an interest – 15 savage takedowns

Politics Richard tice

Another day, another Reform UK scandal, as Richard Tice now faces investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over an allegation that he failed to disclose an interest during a Commons debate.

🚨 BREAKING: Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice is now also being investigated by the parliamentary standards watchdog for failing to declare an interest. pic.twitter.com/WHwFL6Y4WZ — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) August 3, 2026

The investigation concerns a trip to Israel funded by a pro-Israel lobby group. Although the trip has been declared in the MPs’ register of interests, Tice made a speech during a debate on Israeli influence in which he failed to make it clear that he had been paid in kind by the lobby group.

This is Tice’s spin on it.

Contrary to garbage in media: I am being investigated for standing against antisemitism. You could not make it up. Standards Commissioner is considering complaint by anti semitic anti Israel lobby group over whether I should have referenced my register of interests at start of… — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) August 3, 2026

Tweeters weren’t convinced.

1.

Hmmmm…

Will RichardTice now be calling a by-election in his constituency so he can fight against a bin?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/LPW66VovaX — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 3, 2026

2.

Dick Tice dodgy?! Say it ain't so! https://t.co/3wprhwhZt3 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 3, 2026

3.

The House of Commons back benches are basically going to be an open prison if this carries on pic.twitter.com/5UErxxUuF2 — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 3, 2026

4.

You gonna quit and call a by-election, Rich? It’s the people of Skegness against the establishment https://t.co/0LNN1HjFeo — French Tone (@French___Tone) August 3, 2026

5.

Oh dear, Richard Tice under investigation by standards watchdog… pic.twitter.com/zoPQE57Q8k — funf.studio (@radartabs) August 3, 2026

6.

7.

Oh dear, how sad, never mind. https://t.co/Rb0iko6TWN — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) August 3, 2026

8.

9.

Of course he is. They are all obviously up to their eyeballs in it.

But of course, they will be bleating about ‘the establishment’ being against them as always. https://t.co/hEu2vF4lXH — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) August 3, 2026

10.

🚨NEW: Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice is being INVESTIGATED by Parliament’s Standards watchdog for not declaring a financial interest. 75% of all Reform's funding comes from just 3 rich men (including Tice). The idea this party represents working people is a joke. pic.twitter.com/8bsxMHu1TQ — Canary (@TheCanaryUK) August 3, 2026

11.

Well it is Monday, & scandals seem to be unfolding daily, so I wonder what we'll see during the rest of the week? https://t.co/nVkfqGka1R — Hugo First (@LlareggubHall) August 3, 2026

12.

13.

Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, is now under formal investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog for failing to declare an interest while speaking about Israel in a Westminster Hall debate. Meanwhile: Nigel Farage faces investigation over a £5m undeclared gift… pic.twitter.com/TACX2elOUp — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) August 3, 2026

14.

We're gonna run out of bins to run in by-elections at this rate. https://t.co/Npygy9RqdH — Sam (@SamCKx) August 3, 2026

15.

This makes sense.

It might now be more newsworthy to flag those that aren’t being investigated… https://t.co/T1v6eQ9oLp — Craig. (@bambibristol) August 3, 2026

READ MORE

Richard Tice tried to mansplain Christianity to the Archbishop of Canterbury, and these 18 takedowns were a testament to people’s irritation with him

Image Screengrab