Politics Richard tice

Richard Tice is being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner for allegedly failing to declare an interest – 15 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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Another day, another Reform UK scandal, as Richard Tice now faces investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over an allegation that he failed to disclose an interest during a Commons debate.

The investigation concerns a trip to Israel funded by a pro-Israel lobby group. Although the trip has been declared in the MPs’ register of interests, Tice made a speech during a debate on Israeli influence in which he failed to make it clear that he had been paid in kind by the lobby group.

This is Tice’s spin on it.

Tweeters weren’t convinced.

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This makes sense.

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Richard Tice tried to mansplain Christianity to the Archbishop of Canterbury, and these 18 takedowns were a testament to people’s irritation with him

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