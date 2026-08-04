US donald trump

Donald Trump’s gold obsession has reached peak tackiness with the $5 million makeover of these Washington DC statues

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2026

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We cross now to the US, where we can only assume that Donald Trump has run out of space for gold tat in the White House, and has taken his obsession with gilding into the wider world.

The objects unfortunate enough to have been judged to be too dull by Trump are the twin Arts of War bronze statues, erected in 1951 on Washington DC’s Memorial Bridge.

Get your sunglasses ready.

Five million dollars to look worse than before.

Trump was so thrilled with the result, he couldn’t resist boasting.

Others weren’t so sure.

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Trump’s legacy…

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Trump shared an AI image of a giant, tacky, gold eagle on the front of the White House, and it reeeeally reminded people of something else

Source Acyn Image Screengrab