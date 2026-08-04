Donald Trump’s gold obsession has reached peak tackiness with the $5 million makeover of these Washington DC statues

US donald trump

We cross now to the US, where we can only assume that Donald Trump has run out of space for gold tat in the White House, and has taken his obsession with gilding into the wider world.

The objects unfortunate enough to have been judged to be too dull by Trump are the twin Arts of War bronze statues, erected in 1951 on Washington DC’s Memorial Bridge.

Get your sunglasses ready.

Gold added to The Arts of War statues on Memorial Bridge as part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing Washington D.C. construction projects 📸REUTERS/Eric Lee pic.twitter.com/qyKJpXgw7N — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2026

The Trump Administration has regilded the bronze Arts of War statues near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC with 23.75-karat gold. The project cost $5.1 million. pic.twitter.com/27NdEtzruS — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 30, 2026

Five million dollars to look worse than before.

Trump was so thrilled with the result, he couldn’t resist boasting.

Trump: You saw the new horses that just opened by the bridge with the gold? pic.twitter.com/0vTjIZiQcB — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2026

Others weren’t so sure.

1.

America: Can we lower prices? Trump: Best I can do is shiny statues. https://t.co/UWa7Oou1ZV — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 4, 2026

2.

I was worried about the war, about food and gas prices, about the economy, about healthcare, about our democracy – but after seeing this gold horse I feel so much better. pic.twitter.com/hkSutiuZPq — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) August 4, 2026

3.

$5.1 million in taxpayer money to restore 19-foot statues with 23.75-karat gold leaf. Just when you think Trump cannot be more out of touch with the needs of working people, he outdoes himself. pic.twitter.com/HfB7qo78dR — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 3, 2026

4.

I always dreamt of my tax dollars going to gold horses instead of education. Thank you, Trump. — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) August 3, 2026

5.

I'm taking bets on how long it lasts before it starts pealing off. — David Phinney (@davidphinney) August 3, 2026

6.

We are the third world now. https://t.co/VldtnOZvxe — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 3, 2026

7.

Looks like fucking shit https://t.co/HxLZBk5lD9 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 4, 2026

8.

Please stop fucking up my city. https://t.co/XP2iaOHMQl — Rita Powell (@Rizabellepow) August 4, 2026

9.

Can any Trump supporter give me a reason why they think it was necessary to dump $5,000,000 worth of 23K gold onto these statues in Washington D.C.? pic.twitter.com/Fu5KP5YxB7 — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 3, 2026

10.

These are BRONZE sculptures which have been absolutely destroyed by gilding them. The detail, patina, and character of the art are completely gone. https://t.co/J0nCynPM4T pic.twitter.com/VDwsjmCZqr — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) August 4, 2026

11.

12.

It looks like Atlantic City. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/6CN4DuC2mo — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 4, 2026

13.

Cutting Medicaid while slathering DC statues in gold pic.twitter.com/kZi5yap4tT — Joe Flood (@joeflood) August 2, 2026

14.

I voted specifically for this https://t.co/WPHv7OgyW4 — Tsar Apu II Apustayevich (@tsarlet2) August 3, 2026

15.

Got America looking like the casinos he bankrupted… https://t.co/up0Jwk0pLP — Ms. Imani Is Moving Slow (@ImaniKushan) August 4, 2026

Trump’s legacy…

Satellite photograph of Washington DC in two years. pic.twitter.com/DRDQYm6zfW — Webster Reels (@ReelsWebster) August 3, 2026

READ MORE

Trump shared an AI image of a giant, tacky, gold eagle on the front of the White House, and it reeeeally reminded people of something else

Source Acyn Image Screengrab