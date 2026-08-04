Donald Trump said all blue states are ‘filthy dirty’ and got scrubbed and scoured in the replies – 17 squeaky clean clapbacks

Politics blue states donald trump

The United States have never been less united and the President is only widening the divide.

As Donald Trump tells it, there are two Americas. On one side: people who support Donald Trump (and hate themselves). On the other side: filthy, dirty people.

Here is the sitting President openly attacking at least half of the country he runs.

Trump: “Look at the blue cities. What do they have in common? They’re all dirty. They’re filthy dirty. Their streets are dirty. Their streets smell. Their storefronts are broken. Their trees are all gross. Everything about the place is dirty. It’s really all of them.” pic.twitter.com/ycCXTMkelK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2026

The blue state community was less hurt by the words and more disturbed by the underlying meaning.

1.

he literally only lives in blue cities and blue districts. Even Mar a Lago is represented by a Democrat. — Mike Fichera (@mikefichera) August 3, 2026

2.

Useless, I know, but just imagine a Dem President being like “Everything about these red necks in WV and Kentucky is gross. Smells like disgusting coal. They’re all cracked out on fentanyl and are missing teeth. Everything about those places is dirty. It’s really all of them.” https://t.co/PiH7f99Srg — Ben Yelin (@byelin) August 3, 2026

3.

I will never get used to a president talking about his own country’s biggest cities this way https://t.co/31fkMCKrww — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 3, 2026

4.

Trump literally hates Americans who don’t agree with him, most disgraceful US president in the history of the country — Not One of Spectacle (@vulture_45) August 3, 2026

5.

Trump: Blue cities are filthy, dirty, and smell.

Also reality: Those same cities attract the overwhelming majority of tourists, talent, highest property values and investment.

The projection remains undefeated because his rant doesn’t match the data. — Roland (@roland58033) August 3, 2026

6.

New York made him famous, Washington gave him power, and both still refuse to love him back. — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 3, 2026

7.

Can you say DELUSIONAL??? https://t.co/xJekvwbKnQ — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 3, 2026

8.

“the trees are so gross.” odd remark for a person who has never looked at a tree. https://t.co/PhA0b03LXK — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 4, 2026

9.