Politics blue states donald trump

Donald Trump said all blue states are ‘filthy dirty’ and got scrubbed and scoured in the replies – 17 squeaky clean clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated August 4th, 2026

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The United States have never been less united and the President is only widening the divide.

As Donald Trump tells it, there are two Americas. On one side: people who support Donald Trump (and hate themselves). On the other side: filthy, dirty people.

Here is the sitting President openly attacking at least half of the country he runs.

The blue state community was less hurt by the words and more disturbed by the underlying meaning.

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