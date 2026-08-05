25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky funny

Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate, and a Happy Poke Bluesky Round-up Day to those who don’t.

Either way, we’re halfway through the week and we’ve got funny stuff to share, so let’s dive in and find out what comedy gems we’ve picked for you.

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and when Dora saw the breadth of her domain she wept, for there were no more worlds to explorer — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) 2 August 2026 at 21:35

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[baby court] ME: I’d like to remind the defendant that I still have his nose — Swim Jeans 👖 (@shortsleevesuit.bsky.social) 3 August 2026 at 04:22

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My company just installed new keystroke tracking software to monitor our productivity levels and protect corporate data, which is great because now someone else is finally reading my screenplay. — Dak (@dak.bsky.social) 17 July 2026 at 14:47

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The older I get the more I understand why cats just walk away mid conversation. — MicheleMuse 💙🌈🦋🇺🇦 (@michelemuse.bsky.social) 4 August 2026 at 16:25

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Me finishing Lord of the Rings for the 6th time: wait so the bad guy was an evil ring — lukelukeluke (@lukelukeluke.bsky.social) 30 July 2026 at 03:00

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Some sad news. The Inventor of throat lozenges died last night. As per his wishes, there will be no coffin at the funeral. — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) 4 August 2026 at 09:13

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Stop saying "log into a portal." Sounds way too cool for what's happening. — weeder (@weeder.bsky.social) 4 August 2026 at 17:29

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reminder that your all your bedsheets are potential ghosts — Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) 4 August 2026 at 02:23

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This day in history. 1527. The first letter from North America was sent, to king Henry VIII from commander John Rut in St. John's Newfoundland. On the first page Rut described his discoveries and on the following eleven pages he complained about the mosquitoes. — Jimmer Cork-Bottle (@jimmerthatisall.bsky.social) 3 August 2026 at 10:37

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