Donald Trump couldn’t remember the word for ‘video’ and his attempt to think of something else only made it worse
Never let it be said that Donald Trump didn’t totally, absolutely, 100% ace those cognitive tests.
Except they obviously didn’t include the word ‘video’ in them because the American president just couldn’t remember it. And his attempt to think of something else – in this rambling discourse about his stupid reflecting pool – only made it worse.
Trump: "We have photographs or tapes — like moving cameras, right? — where people are on the side cutting it with a box knife." pic.twitter.com/961P0T26GK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2026
It’s like a picture but it moves! You remember!
And these people surely said it best.
1.
Moving cameras? https://t.co/NJwoeGBEoW
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 3, 2026
2.
He’s psychotic. https://t.co/gixFJRY5M8
— George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) August 3, 2026
3.
Hey, @MerriamWebster, can you check this definition for me?
Thanks,
JC https://t.co/pTbL1x6IiC
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 4, 2026
4.
THE MAN WHO DISCOVERED A "B" AT THE END OF DUMB HAS MADE ANOTHER STUNNING DISCOVERY. MOST PEOPLE DON'T KNOW THIS BUT THE THING THAT SHOWS TAPES INSTEAD OF PHOTOGRAPHS IS CALLED… A MOVING CAMERA. HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! https://t.co/VpwTbAltEV
— Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) August 4, 2026
5.
Dementia prevents Donald Trump from coming up with the word,… "video."
Instead he struggles,… and blurts out,… "photographs or tapes — like moving cameras, right?" https://t.co/j3io5JoEAt
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) August 4, 2026
6.
Moving cameras are used to make motion pictures.
And then one day came talkies. https://t.co/qoXS94XIOu
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 4, 2026
7.
"You probably don't know about this, but we now have these newfangled things called moving cameras." https://t.co/GYBfKDHHAO
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 4, 2026
8.
Photographs, tapes, moving cameras — all synonymous. This guy's at the top of his game. https://t.co/jt9TVD31BG
— Sn@rk Tank, Arbitrary American (@trueglib) August 3, 2026
In short …
Moving cameras?!?!???
His “frontal lobe” is Swiss fucking cheese.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 3, 2026
Or if you prefer it especially NSFW.
I can’t believe this fucking moron is the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/FEWiVh4qyq
— Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) August 3, 2026
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Source @atrupar