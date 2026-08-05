US donald trump

Donald Trump couldn’t remember the word for ‘video’ and his attempt to think of something else only made it worse

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Never let it be said that Donald Trump didn’t totally, absolutely, 100% ace those cognitive tests.

Except they obviously didn’t include the word ‘video’ in them because the American president just couldn’t remember it. And his attempt to think of something else – in this rambling discourse about his stupid reflecting pool – only made it worse.

It’s like a picture but it moves! You remember!

And these people surely said it best.

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In short …

Or if you prefer it especially NSFW.

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Source @atrupar