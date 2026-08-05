A Trump family lawsuit led Capital One to reveal it closed their accounts on suspicion of money laundering, if you were wondering what shooting your own foot looked like

Politics donald trump

A lawsuit against Capital One may have backfired on the president and his family, after the bank defended itself against accusations of the politically motivated closure of their accounts by revealing that they actually closed them because of suspicious financial activity.

The Trump crime family sued Capital One for shutting down 300 Trump bank accounts saying it’s was because of politics. Capital One just replied, it was actually because of a money laundering review… This should be much bigger news. — ADAM (@adamemedia1) August 3, 2026

Here’s the brilliant Katie Phang explaining what happened.

Phang: "Just in case people in the cheap seats didn't hear this — you know, MAGA — Capital One closed Trump's accounts for anti-money laundering reasons." pic.twitter.com/DEyiq8Wa8Y — MeidasClips (@MeidasClips) August 4, 2026

While Capital One would like the case thrown out and to move on, the public would quite like it to go to discovery, where the Trump family’s financial dirty laundry – almost literally – would be paraded for all to see.

Capital One has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from the Trump Org. over the closure of hundreds of bank accounts in 2021, arguing that the shutdowns were the product of a monthslong anti-money-laundering review — not retaliation for the Capitol riot, as the Trump… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 4, 2026

It may be the only scrutiny he faces, now that the sycophants of the GOP have given the green light for him to avoid IRS audits.

Republicans endorsed trump getting immunity from IRS audits in the same week Capitol One revealed they closed trump's accounts due to suspected money laundering. — Covie (@covie_93) August 4, 2026

The closures happened in 2021, causing the Trumps to accuse Capital One of taking political action after the Capitol Riots – which sounds a lot like the Trump family admitting the Oval Office Felon was in some way responsible. Or that they’re so thick, they think it’s the Capitol One Bank.

The public weren’t impressed at the news, or the fact that it isn’t causing more of a stink.

1.

Obama can walk into any bank in the world and get a line of credit. Trump is banned from most American banks and now credit card companies. What does that tell you? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 3, 2026

2.

Who would have ever thought that the guy who made 4,725 wire transfers to Epstein totalling $1.1 billion, defrauded charities, & has 34 felony convictions for falsifying business records, is the same guy who had 300 bank accounts closed for money laundering? I’m fucking SHOCKED! pic.twitter.com/GIm8WkUDWP — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) August 4, 2026

3.

Donald Trump had a bunch of bank accounts frozen for goddamn money laundering and it's already out of the news cycle in less than 24 hours — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) August 4, 2026

4.

Shouldn't this be more than enough ? https://t.co/ISpglS4QdO — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) August 3, 2026

5.

Capital One is trying to have the case thrown out but please please please let this go to discovery for the love of god https://t.co/AlzXMTkEZL — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) August 4, 2026

6.

Aaaand I might be switching from Lloyds to Capital One. Good due diligence https://t.co/aCuy2yq4Vz — Emma Saunders (@emma_j_saunders) August 3, 2026

7.

U Know It’s Bad When This Isn’t Even News! They Rather Cover The Lies He Tells About The Reflection Pool!! https://t.co/zkh5tdUFpF — Plies (@plies) August 3, 2026

8.

The Trump crime family lost their Capital One accounts because a review showed there was money laundering. Trump‘s crimes are so expansive money laundering barely makes a dent with the media. pic.twitter.com/P2juTAe6uD — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 3, 2026

9.

The Trump Organization had roughly 385 accounts closed by Capital One after the bank’s anti-money-laundering team spent months reviewing them. Imagine the reaction if this involved any other prominent political family. If any other president’s businesses had hundreds of bank… — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) August 4, 2026

10.

Capital One was like NOPE you ain't leaving us holding the dirty laundry. https://t.co/FjGTt4vQ6O — KT (@sloyoroll01973) August 3, 2026

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