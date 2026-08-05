Politics donald trump

A Trump family lawsuit led Capital One to reveal it closed their accounts on suspicion of money laundering, if you were wondering what shooting your own foot looked like

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 5th, 2026

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A lawsuit against Capital One may have backfired on the president and his family, after the bank defended itself against accusations of the politically motivated closure of their accounts by revealing that they actually closed them because of suspicious financial activity.

Here’s the brilliant Katie Phang explaining what happened.

While Capital One would like the case thrown out and to move on, the public would quite like it to go to discovery, where the Trump family’s financial dirty laundry – almost literally – would be paraded for all to see.

It may be the only scrutiny he faces, now that the sycophants of the GOP have given the green light for him to avoid IRS audits.

The closures happened in 2021, causing the Trumps to accuse Capital One of taking political action after the Capitol Riots – which sounds a lot like the Trump family admitting the Oval Office Felon was in some way responsible. Or that they’re so thick, they think it’s the Capitol One Bank.

The public weren’t impressed at the news, or the fact that it isn’t causing more of a stink.

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