Politics attorney general donald trump todd blanche

Trump’s new Attorney General was asked if he would act independently of the White House and his answer was every right-thinking Americans’ nightmare

Saul Hutson. Updated August 17th, 2026

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Todd Blanche used to be Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney. Now he is the Attorney General for the United States.

Coincidence? Blanche would like you to think so.

The newly confirmed AG went on Meet the Press on NBC this weekend to angrily state that he would never let the President boss him around (like maybe a client would dictate what his personal attorney does).

From an administration that screams projection at every press conference, that’s not exactly reassuring.

But perhaps the more disturbing portion of the interview came when NBC’s Kristen Welker pushed Blanche further on whether or not he would act independently of his boss in the White House.

Despite the standard that the DOJ should always act free from political interference, Blanche couldn’t make that promise.

Twitter had a field day reacting to the brazen corruption on display in Blanche’s interview.

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