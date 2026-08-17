Trump’s new Attorney General was asked if he would act independently of the White House and his answer was every right-thinking Americans’ nightmare

Politics attorney general donald trump todd blanche

Todd Blanche used to be Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney. Now he is the Attorney General for the United States.

Coincidence? Blanche would like you to think so.

The newly confirmed AG went on Meet the Press on NBC this weekend to angrily state that he would never let the President boss him around (like maybe a client would dictate what his personal attorney does).

Todd Blanche: “The president does not expect any of his leaders, including me, to just say yes to him no matter what he says … there’s this extraordinarily false narrative that the president wakes up and calls me and says, ‘Todd, go prosecute x or y.’ He does not do that. He… pic.twitter.com/8oHWbF9Bgb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2026

From an administration that screams projection at every press conference, that’s not exactly reassuring.

But perhaps the more disturbing portion of the interview came when NBC’s Kristen Welker pushed Blanche further on whether or not he would act independently of his boss in the White House.

Despite the standard that the DOJ should always act free from political interference, Blanche couldn’t make that promise.

WELKER: Can you pledge the DOJ will always act independently of the White House? BLANCHE: No, I’m not going to pledge that, and no attorney general ever should WELKER: So if the president asked you do to something that you feel crosses an ethical or legal line, would you do it?… pic.twitter.com/vPrJdnAQ9l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2026

Twitter had a field day reacting to the brazen corruption on display in Blanche’s interview.

1.

The guardrails have been replaced with valet parking. — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 16, 2026

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Actually that’s exactly what the Attorney General is supposed to pledge https://t.co/ROAwLKUtWv — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2026

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The lyingest lie that ever lied https://t.co/JqrmeRYKYr — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) August 16, 2026

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He doesn’t have to call you, Todd. He blurts out his targets on Truth Social every day. https://t.co/aVMYNlGimY — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist (@jimstewartson) August 16, 2026

6.

Now that he’s confirmed, his true colors are out.

He will do anything, legal or illegal, the president asks him to. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) August 16, 2026

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He’s Donald Trump’s personal lawyer! He will do anything to please his dear leader. — Lucas Sanders (@LucasSa56947288) August 16, 2026

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