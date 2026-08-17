This ‘alpha’ male influencer’s party trick wasn’t quite so impressive as he’d hoped and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out the park

Weird World Influencers

To the world – briefly – of Clavicular, the alpha male influencer who’s managed to make a thing (and quite a living) out of this lookmaxxing nonsense.

He wan’t lookmaxxing here – more like jumpmaxxing – as he sought to impress these women by jumping so high – so high – he can actually touch the ceiling.

And we mention it not because of what he did but because of the women’s reaction, which surely speaks for the entire internet.

The girls with Clavicular got the ICK after he flexed that he could jump and touch the ceiling💀 pic.twitter.com/XJSILOQL2G — Pulcy (@Pulcys) August 15, 2026

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Catastrophic aura loss for Testicular. — ⚜️ Juge Manny ⚜️ (@silenttrooperx) August 15, 2026

clav be Jestermaxxing to hard — RawMomentz (@KickFeedDailyy) August 15, 2026

The aura lost has to be studied — ChaosClippzz 🎬 (@ChaosClippzz) August 15, 2026

People starting to realize hes a dork — Santiago de Villarreal (@javilla234) August 15, 2026

wtf why did he do that 😂😭 — cashflow (@cashflow0x) August 16, 2026

That moment wasn’t for her, it was for him. He just wanted witnesses. It’s a random urge in your mind to go “eh I could touch that”. It fueled the advancement and exploration of man for a millennium. — Harry (@Harrison_Taint) August 16, 2026

… but this person surely said it best.

Quando você tem 8 anos e quer impressionar a menina da escola numa excursão. https://t.co/WBXa3FWUQj — 完全な憎しみ (@perfectodio) August 16, 2026

Or, in English this time …

‘When you’re 8 years old and want to impress the girl from school on a field trip.’

Nailed it.

Dude is negative aura in human form — Bobby Dollars (@BLKGLFNKS) August 17, 2026

how many women does he pay to hang with and still doesnt know how to behave around em 😭 — beastmodemasterofdarkness (@out0myrightmind) August 17, 2026

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