Weird World Influencers

This ‘alpha’ male influencer’s party trick wasn’t quite so impressive as he’d hoped and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated August 17th, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of Clavicular, the alpha male influencer who’s managed to make a thing (and quite a living) out of this lookmaxxing nonsense.

He wan’t lookmaxxing here – more like jumpmaxxing – as he sought to impress these women by jumping so high – so high – he can actually touch the ceiling.

And we mention it not because of what he did but because of the women’s reaction, which surely speaks for the entire internet.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… but this person surely said it best.

Or, in English this time …

‘When you’re 8 years old and want to impress the girl from school on a field trip.’

Nailed it.

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