Life dating

This especially ‘trad-wife’ list of places to find your ‘dream girl’ got all the responses it deserved and more

Poke Staff. Updated August 19th, 2026

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There might be one or two things Twitter is still good for – give us a minute – but dating advice is definitely not one of them.

But that didn’t stop someone who calls themselves Pacific Spirit offering up some unsolicited dating advice a little while back, and it’s fair to say it had a distinctly ‘trad wife’ feel about it (and if, like us, you weren’t overly familiar with the world of the trad wife, this Guardian column is a proper eye opener).

They forgot to add ‘in Stepford’, clearly.

And we mention it not because it might improve anyone’s life, obviously, but because it prompted a tsunami of mockery and it was an absolute delight to behold.

People weren’t having any of it, and the mockery came thick and fast.

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Image Pacific Spirit,