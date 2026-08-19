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This woman’s ingenious way of ditching a guy she met on Tinder had the internet applauding all over again

Poke Reporter. Updated August 19th, 2026

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Now not an entirely new exchange here – far from it – but that doesn’t make it any less ingenious, one woman’s method of ditching a guy she met on Tinder that’s had the internet applauding all over again.

And because that’s probably tricky to read, here it is all over again …

Bravo!

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