This woman’s ingenious way of ditching a guy she met on Tinder had the internet applauding all over again
Now not an entirely new exchange here – far from it – but that doesn’t make it any less ingenious, one woman’s method of ditching a guy she met on Tinder that’s had the internet applauding all over again.
And because that’s probably tricky to read, here it is all over again …
Bravo!
It’s impossible to feel bad for bro, he is an idiot
— CA$H (@cashm0neyy__) August 17, 2026
Unmatching would've taken less effort
— Clutch's Twin Brother (@CrutchTheBear) August 17, 2026
“I wish I could call you” 😭💀
— Grim.44k (@Grim44k) August 18, 2026
Although that’s kind of funny it’s still really sad 😭😭😭
— shadowTrading (@shadowtrades1) August 17, 2026
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A ‘freedom loving’ American said what Brits really needed was the ‘right to bear arms’ and this high velocity comeback was bang on target
H/T @RenYGRR