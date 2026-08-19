This woman’s ingenious way of ditching a guy she met on Tinder had the internet applauding all over again

Life dating tinder

Now not an entirely new exchange here – far from it – but that doesn’t make it any less ingenious, one woman’s method of ditching a guy she met on Tinder that’s had the internet applauding all over again.

And because that’s probably tricky to read, here it is all over again …

Bravo!

It’s impossible to feel bad for bro, he is an idiot — CA$H (@cashm0neyy__) August 17, 2026

Unmatching would've taken less effort — Clutch's Twin Brother (@CrutchTheBear) August 17, 2026

“I wish I could call you” 😭💀 — Grim.44k (@Grim44k) August 18, 2026

Although that’s kind of funny it’s still really sad 😭😭😭 — shadowTrading (@shadowtrades1) August 17, 2026

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A ‘freedom loving’ American said what Brits really needed was the ‘right to bear arms’ and this high velocity comeback was bang on target

H/T @RenYGRR