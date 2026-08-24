US donald trump LGBTQ+

Trump claimed he’s ordered hospitals to do ‘reverse surgery’ on trans kids, and there’s just not enough chinny reckon in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2026

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One of the accusations levelled by the Maga cult at people who haven’t drunk the orange Kool-Aid is that they’re suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. If they want to see a true derangement syndrome, they should take a deep dive into the president’s comments on the trans community.

Under his leadership, trans individuals have been banned from enlisting in the armed forces, while ongoing legal battles have prevented some current trans service members from being removed, their gender-affirming healthcare is no longer provided.

Trump fans are now completely obsessed with the almost non-existent appearance of trans women in sports, while being incapable of naming any women who are involved in those sports.

In the Trump fantasy realm, he and his minions have repeatedly insisted that children have been secretly ‘transed’ at school.

However, the latest twist is that he has solved all this secret transitioning in schools by ordering the hospitals to reverse the surgery. That’ll be the surgery that has categorically never happened, of course, so it shouldn’t take them long.

The reactions were what you’d probably see in the dictionary under ‘chinny reckon’.

Let’s dive in.

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Alex Cole summed up the thinking, if that’s what it is.

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There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle Donald Trump’s rerun of his cringeworthy bit about transgender weightlifters

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