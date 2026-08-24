Trump claimed he’s ordered hospitals to do ‘reverse surgery’ on trans kids, and there’s just not enough chinny reckon in the world

US donald trump LGBTQ+

One of the accusations levelled by the Maga cult at people who haven’t drunk the orange Kool-Aid is that they’re suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. If they want to see a true derangement syndrome, they should take a deep dive into the president’s comments on the trans community.

Under his leadership, trans individuals have been banned from enlisting in the armed forces, while ongoing legal battles have prevented some current trans service members from being removed, their gender-affirming healthcare is no longer provided.

Trump fans are now completely obsessed with the almost non-existent appearance of trans women in sports, while being incapable of naming any women who are involved in those sports.

“protect womens sports” yet you clearly don’t care about them at all lol pic.twitter.com/kK33Qt6Rgg — parker (@midrangesavant) August 23, 2026

In the Trump fantasy realm, he and his minions have repeatedly insisted that children have been secretly ‘transed’ at school.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Maria Bartiromo push complete BS about public schools secretly making kids trans without the knowledge of their parents. McMahon says she's doing a number of investigations about it. pic.twitter.com/t9Z3LONZsk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2026

However, the latest twist is that he has solved all this secret transitioning in schools by ordering the hospitals to reverse the surgery. That’ll be the surgery that has categorically never happened, of course, so it shouldn’t take them long.

Trump on transgender kids: "In fact, hospitals now are doing reverse surgery, at my order" pic.twitter.com/i81XS3Ti7p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2026

The reactions were what you’d probably see in the dictionary under ‘chinny reckon’.

Let’s dive in.

1.

Our OR is completely booked with trans reversal surgeries. We can't do anything else. People are dying of preventable diseases waiting in hallway beds while these trans reversal surgeries are happening. I just did 10 last night and I don't even do surgery. https://t.co/pVnhIvugJK — That GAY ER Doctor, MD (@GAYERdoctor) August 22, 2026

2.

I chuckled but then there are people out there who will blindly believe this — Bad Writing Takes 🖊️🏳️‍🌈 (@BadWritingTakes) August 22, 2026

3.

Are the reverse surgeries you ordered in the room with you now? https://t.co/rHaIdAYYrX — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 22, 2026

4.

5.

WTF are you talking about? They're reapplying penises? Removing them? How bat guano nuts can a guy get? https://t.co/uL2JUOiRoX — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 22, 2026

6.

The President of the United States said that de-transitioning surgeries are being done on his personal orders and no one has paused for a moment to wonder if any rational person would say something so completely and feverishly crazy – because it's just part of the new normal. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 22, 2026

7.

Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States! https://t.co/56IsyO4Fht — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) August 22, 2026

8.

Today in things that never happened: https://t.co/l6KHbEcA6W — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) August 22, 2026

9.

People who believe his lies are complete idiots. No one is doing trans surgeries on kids nor doing reverse surgeries. This is complete bullshit. https://t.co/NmZcXZFpcV — Alleria 🇨🇦 Political & News Commentary (@alleria_eh) August 22, 2026

10.

I thought pigs were smart https://t.co/NreZstlFYR — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) August 22, 2026

11.

12.

.

Completely implausible lies for $500, Alex. https://t.co/Bo23tT8IMI — 🌊🌊🌊Wayne The Philosopher🌊🌊🌊 (@mcburls) August 22, 2026

13.

14.

This is THE most ridiculous, despicable lie ANY President has ever told Americans. "hospitals now are doing reverse surgery" on trans kids, on his order. FACT: Trans kids aren't making your gas and groceries expensive, and hatred ain't making them cheap.pic.twitter.com/7R32oWJE0b — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 22, 2026

15.

DONALD TRUMP is mad as a hatter……… Trump wildly claims hospitals are performing ‘reverse surgery’ on trans patients ’at my order'https://t.co/qrQbRb9PAA — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) August 22, 2026

16.

People actually listen to this and think "yeah thats my guy, he's making hospitals do reverse trans surgeries on children because democrats made them trans"? Are there people this stupid? — 🥀_ Imposter_🖕 (@Imposter_Edits) August 22, 2026

17.

When will one reporter ask him which hospitals are doing reverse trans surgeries? — Baseball is Back (@MLB_is_Back) August 22, 2026

Alex Cole summed up the thinking, if that’s what it is.

Trump doesn't need policy accomplishments when he can simply invent a crisis, defeat the crisis, and tell the audience he saved them from the crisis. MAGAs are dumb af. https://t.co/swhncIP16X — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 22, 2026

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There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle Donald Trump’s rerun of his cringeworthy bit about transgender weightlifters

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