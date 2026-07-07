Politics bigots ireland

Quite simply the best masterclass in running rings around a bigoted ‘citizen journalist’ you’ll see anytime soon

Poke Staff. Updated July 7th, 2026

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In case you aren’t familiar with his ‘work’, Gearóid Kelly is an Irish YouTuber who claims to be a ‘citizen journalist’ – think ‘Tommy Robinson’.

His self-description isn’t the only thing he has in common with Mr. Yaxley-Lennon, and we don’t just mean their nationality. Kelly’s videos are full of conspiracy theories and racism – although he throws in a smattering of Bible quotations for good measure.

In 2024, he shared a clip of himself interviewing people he’d stopped on the streets of his home town of Wexford, and it was such a self-own we can hardly believe he didn’t just delete it.

Here’s what happened.

That’s how to handle a bigot. Gold stars to both men.

These people gave them a virtual pat on the back, too.

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We couldn’t agree more.

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How this reporter responded to a bigoted woman in Lee Anderson’s constituency was simply magnificent

Source known humanist Image Screengrab