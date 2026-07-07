Quite simply the best masterclass in running rings around a bigoted ‘citizen journalist’ you’ll see anytime soon
In case you aren’t familiar with his ‘work’, Gearóid Kelly is an Irish YouTuber who claims to be a ‘citizen journalist’ – think ‘Tommy Robinson’.
His self-description isn’t the only thing he has in common with Mr. Yaxley-Lennon, and we don’t just mean their nationality. Kelly’s videos are full of conspiracy theories and racism – although he throws in a smattering of Bible quotations for good measure.
In 2024, he shared a clip of himself interviewing people he’d stopped on the streets of his home town of Wexford, and it was such a self-own we can hardly believe he didn’t just delete it.
Here’s what happened.
Whats with this one roaming around Wexford on a big suit doing hypothetical bigoted interviews. ♂️♂️
Fair play to both men showed him what it means to be Irish pic.twitter.com/XQNOqId7Tn
— known humanist (@lil_doza) July 29, 2024
2nd lad was not having it no more
Ya man talking about imports pic.twitter.com/JQL28GmcjJ
— known humanist (@lil_doza) July 29, 2024
That’s how to handle a bigot. Gold stars to both men.
These people gave them a virtual pat on the back, too.
1.
Absolutely love it. https://t.co/SYQ6ZoEVED
— Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) July 29, 2024
2.
I could never trust a patriarchal beard like that in fairness https://t.co/1kWGtgAWGn
— Tadhg (@jrspesh) July 30, 2024
3.
Why's the deadshit with the mic going around dressed like he's Captain fucken Sham out of A Series of Unfortunate Events https://t.co/TZd7XJxnh0
— StonefishHugger (@mnxmoosi) July 30, 2024
4.
Two Irish legends educating an Irish bigot.pic.twitter.com/kyzhBfgIK9
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 29, 2024
5.
I’d like to buy both of these legends a pint of their choosing https://t.co/AqT9l5vxFa
— Andrew Yeoman (@adyeoman) July 30, 2024
6.
Never seen someone this completely owned. I'd delete the footage instantly https://t.co/uIhO0UiMCS
— Blake Nemo (@ClawwsandAwws) July 29, 2024
7.
He didn't like good decent Irish people telling him the truth did he
— Time For Change in the UK. Build Homes and Hope (@AlanWolfson) July 29, 2024
We couldn’t agree more.
This is brilliant. More of this please. https://t.co/eZsBa82WMO
— Paul Lomax (@PaulLomax) July 30, 2024
READ MORE
How this reporter responded to a bigoted woman in Lee Anderson’s constituency was simply magnificent
Source known humanist Image Screengrab