GB News put so much spin on the latest voting intention poll you’d have thought it was the Wheel of Fortune – 15 votes of no confidence

Politics GB News Reform UK

There’s a very good chance that Reform UK will form a government after the next election.

The party that is frequently at the heart of financial scandals and alleged cover-ups, and that famously proposes policies that fall apart like a hurdling robot at the slightest scrutiny, may get to take a chainsaw to workers’ rights, so that their bilionaire friends get to be even richer.

It’s not, however, a foregone conclusion.

Labour hold a 4pt lead over Reform in our latest voting intention, with the Tories a point behind Reform. 🌹 LAB 27% (-)⁰⏩ REF 23% (-2)⁰🌳 CON 22% (-)⁰🔶 LIB DEM 10% (-1)⁰🟢 GREEN 9% (-)⁰⚫ RES: 4% (New)⁰🟡 SNP 2% (-)

⁰ N = 3,140 | Fieldwork 21-23/8 | Changes w 17/8 pic.twitter.com/m1lGuEaQup — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) August 26, 2026

Here’s how Huffington Post reported the latest figures.

Reform UK Poll Slump Continues As Party Hits Lowest Support In 18 Months https://t.co/iWXBVV7j4b via @HuffPostUKPol — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) August 26, 2026

And here’s what the Independent had to say about it.

Farage’s Reform slumps to lowest poll rating in 18 monthshttps://t.co/8MzPvmje0u — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) August 27, 2026

GB News, however, went with a very different take.

Nigel Farage eats into Tory vote as Reform's surge leaves Andy Burnham bounce on brink, poll showshttps://t.co/QbjckbLBlZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 26, 2026

It’s a spin that Malcolm Tucker himself would be proud of. Let’s see what the people without their heads up Nigel Farage’s fundament thought.

1.

GB News have a very strange way of saying 'Reform have gone from 11 points ahead to 4 points behind'. pic.twitter.com/kkZlOWcKja — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 26, 2026

2.

Reform TV with nonsense that Goebbels would be proud of. — Colin Locke (@ColinLocke73) August 26, 2026

3.

This is a frankly embarrassing way for GB News to try and spin a poll that has Labour two points ahead of Reform. Either commission it and report it properly, or don’t bother. https://t.co/xDwwdmab4o — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) August 26, 2026

4.

I’m so embarrassed for you 😂😂😂😂 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) August 26, 2026

5.

Reform Broadcast Company earns the pleasure of its shareholder. https://t.co/Yn7Hnn2UpG — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 26, 2026

6.

Lord, @JWaltersJourno really has been given the brief to fawn over Reform, hasn’t he? Good little propaganda outlet that casually glosses over other polls with context and detail. — Daniel (@dan_djs_) August 26, 2026

7.

What the latest Poll shows is Reform only 1 point in front of the Tories and at their lowest point since January 2025. But the propaganda wing of the party continues to broadcast bullshit for the benefit of the gullible. https://t.co/wHsNcd1EbJ — Malcolm Speechley (@malcspeech1) August 26, 2026

8.

Labour is ahead of Reform in that poll you thickos! pic.twitter.com/na2YhbS0z6 — CaptainBird (@CaptainBird5) August 26, 2026

9.

10.

11.

Self sabotage Farage will screw up Reform UK …have no fear. — Giles Rocholl Freelance Photographer UK (@GilesRocholl) August 26, 2026

12.

It’s the latest dance craze to hit the terminally slow on thinking It’s called the 15 Point Swing https://t.co/unITZW0dWb — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) August 26, 2026

13.

Looking at the last 5 independent polls, compared with the same companies' ones from last week, we see Labour has increased its lead over Reform by 1%. That isn't a Reform surge. — John Gibbons (@JohnGib99143306) August 26, 2026

14.

15.

Hahahaha. You teats. Report the result not the spin. Joke news company. — Steve O (@SteveO726332) August 26, 2026

In short –

This is demonstrably untrue. You are a bunch of sycophantic clowns. Fagash Fuhrer is finished and hopefully he’ll bring you all down with him. Good fucking riddance. — Nige Savage (@NigeSavage) August 26, 2026

READ MORE

Reform UK were the only ones who didn’t spot the enormous flaw in their brand new HMRC policy, and the takedowns were just glorious

Image Luke Tryl, Screengrab