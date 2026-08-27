Politics GB News Reform UK

GB News put so much spin on the latest voting intention poll you’d have thought it was the Wheel of Fortune – 15 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2026

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There’s a very good chance that Reform UK will form a government after the next election.

The party that is frequently at the heart of financial scandals and alleged cover-ups, and that famously proposes policies that fall apart like a hurdling robot at the slightest scrutiny, may get to take a chainsaw to workers’ rights, so that their bilionaire friends get to be even richer.

It’s not, however, a foregone conclusion.

Here’s how Huffington Post reported the latest figures.

And here’s what the Independent had to say about it.

GB News, however, went with a very different take.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

It’s a spin that Malcolm Tucker himself would be proud of. Let’s see what the people without their heads up Nigel Farage’s fundament thought.

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In short –

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Reform UK were the only ones who didn’t spot the enormous flaw in their brand new HMRC policy, and the takedowns were just glorious

Image Luke Tryl, Screengrab