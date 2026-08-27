‘With Dolly Parton passing, what’s a fun awesome fact about her that many may not know?’ – 23 incredible nuggets of information about a genuine legend

Celebrity r/AskReddit

As you’ll undoubtably have heard by now, the absolutely wonderful singer-songwriter and philanthropist Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and world figures, as you’d expect, but Dolly didn’t only touch the lives of the rich and famous.

Over on the AskReddit page, user SensitiveCorner2379 asked this:

With the legend Dolly Parton passing, what’s a fun awesome fact about her that many may not know?

And lots of ordinary folks shared the nuggets of information about the Queen of Country that prove what a truly wonderful person she was. Check these out…

1.

‘She was a ‘silent partner’ in Sandollar Productions, a film and TV production studio best known for the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ theatrical film and follow up TV series.’

–Keefer1970

2.

‘And apparently Buffy Summers shares Dolly’s birthday as a show of thanks.’

–doom1701

3.

‘Her cake mix is ridiculously affordable.’

–MammothMolasses2285

4.

‘Get her cornbread mix. I knew my girl wouldn’t let me down.’

–AndiArch

5.

‘She owned a restaurant named The Dixie Stampede, which she eventually renamed to just The Stampede. Why?

She said, “When you find out that something hurts people’s feelings you’d have to be a dumbass not to change it.”’

–BoredomFestival

6.

‘She met her husband at a laundromat in Nashville the day she moved there to pursue her career. She was 18, he was 21.’

–Bad-Moon-Rising

7.

‘She said his first thought was “I’m gonna marry that girl!”. 58 years together.’

–taxi_takeoff_landing

8.

‘After Whitney Houston covered her song “I Will Always Live You” for the “The Bodyguard” movie, Dolly made $10 million in royalties very quickly. She used it to buy an entire strip mall in a Black area in Nashville and put her office complex there, helping to rejuvenate the area.

“And I thought, ‘Well, I am going to buy this place, the whole strip mall.’ And thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney,” Dolly said. “So I just thought this was great, I’m just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well. And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex. And I think, ‘this is the house that Whitney built.’”’

–cabridges

9.

‘Dolly once secretly entered a Dolly Parton lookalike drag contest… and lost. She showed up incognito, “over exaggerated” her own look to blend in with the impersonators, and the crowd and judges gave the win to someone else.

She got the least applause. As she told it, she couldn’t reveal herself and just had to quietly lose a contest to be the best version of herself.’

–Echochamber_25

10.

‘After she wrote “I Will Always Love You” for Porter Wagoner, the guy who have her her start on his TV show, he sued her for breach of contact. She settled out of court for $1M. It took her a while to pay it off because she didn’t have a lot of money back then.

Later in life, Wagoner had made some bad investments and was going to lose his business. At this point, Dolly had money. So she bought it. And gave it back to him for free.’

–Apollo_T_Yorp

11.

‘Probably more well known recently, but donated money to Vanderbilt University Medical Center near the start of covid which led to development Moderna vaccine.’

–uncanny_mac

12.

‘And published a video of her receiving the vaccine in real time telling people to buck up and get immunised. Dolly refused to skip the line and waited her turn after everyone else.’

–godihatepeople