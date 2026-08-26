15 brutal responses to this GB News presenter fangirling over America’s detached bottle tops

Politics Tom Harwood

Many, but not all, soft-drink bottle caps in the UK remain attached to the bottle when they’re unscrewed. This reduces litter, increases recycling, and helps to prevent wildlife being injured by swallowing loose caps.

All very straightforward, you’d think, but it causes outrage to some people who

a) Seem incapable of turning a bottle slightly so the cap doesn’t get in their way

b) Think any safety measures are an assault on their freedoms, or something.

What is it with these water bottles.The lid has to stay with it for recycling purposes. Is this another govn rule or EU rule. It's very annoying. pic.twitter.com/NyRNvTAMqk — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 10, 2024

I never used to spill my Diet Coke… that was until these new EU regulated bottle caps came into power. Now I spill it every day. It can’t just be me?? pic.twitter.com/ubw4zxPpsW — Emily Carver (@CarverEmily) July 25, 2024

Seen this at three restaurants so far this holiday. Staff breaking the insane EU regulated bottle cap attachment plastic before water is brought to the table. Thankful for the thoughtfulness but sad that such a mad regulation now has to be broken to deliver good service. pic.twitter.com/zPFDoZ8eTF — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) August 7, 2024

GB News host and, it turns out, bottle-cap snowflake, Tom Harwood, proudly showed off the detached cap on his Coke bottle in the US, like a kid brandishing the pasta mosaic they made in school.

Sweet land of liberty. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fOIjmYzjMu — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) August 25, 2026

Would that be the sweet land of liberty that just arrested an Air Force officer for criticising Donald Trump, by any chance?

The ridicule was swift, deserved, and very funny.

1.

There's preposterous and then there's Tom Harwood and his bottle caps. https://t.co/jdI1W6dxZU — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) August 26, 2026

2.

You do know that if you have the strength greater than a 5 year old girl, that you can just remove the attached cap, right? https://t.co/SUDODoybpD — realhansard (@realhansard) August 25, 2026

3.

Imagine being so detached from the every day life experience of your fellow countrymen and women that the biggest problem in your life, the thing you make a point to take a video of while visiting a country where 45k people die from lack of healthcare every year, is a bottle cap https://t.co/yJVm8IioaG — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) August 26, 2026

4.

Sweet land of cancerous chemicals, artificial flavours, sweeteners, preservatives and colours. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ztKIvYHQC4 — Dean (@ideanoc17) August 26, 2026

5.

Genocide, cost of living crisis, Strait of Hormuz… but wait – removable bottle caps… — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) August 26, 2026

6.

A bottle top that comes off. That is SOOO exciting. I would definitely post it on Twitter if a had one of those. Imagine the excitement. — Seagull Ryszard (@SeagullRichard) August 26, 2026

7.

Now try jaywalking with a kinder egg. Lol. Americans believing they're free. — Adam and his Apple 🍎 (@Eveless_Adam) August 25, 2026

8.

giggling imagining another version of this where he proceeds to still pour half the bottle of coke down his front 😭 https://t.co/RgB93Lnc3X — tom 🎸 (@uncreativetom) August 25, 2026

9.

I hate carrying the cap in my other hand, the fact that it stays on the bottle is better https://t.co/RrMLpo8vXt — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) August 26, 2026

10.

Pretentious nonsense as usual from this dullard 🙄 https://t.co/FECXpqzSvo — John Fitzpatrick (@johnmfitzp) August 25, 2026

11.

There’s snowflakes, and then there’s people like Tom who lose their shit over a bottle top. https://t.co/8ce6Skejsa — Oddbot Junior (@PaffyPete) August 26, 2026

12.

Harwood removes top off a bottle of pop and thinks it's a cool enough flex to video it and post it. Weird prick. pic.twitter.com/nQAQrqNNwU — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) August 25, 2026

13.

Looks very pleased with himself for removing a bottle top! Hardly on par with fighting in the trenches in WW1. The snowflake generation. — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) August 25, 2026

14.

Harwood, totally misunderstanding the Bottle Cap Challenge. https://t.co/P0HDrTtEOl — Dame Blade MBE KGB (@sheeza_blade) August 26, 2026

15.

Never mind the oppressive/corrupt/incompetent Trump administration

Small things please small minds.

Easily distracted, just what they want. https://t.co/CR2uYiOr5L — Shropshire Peasant (@ShropshirePeas1) August 26, 2026

For the benefit of Tom, here’s how to remove the cap from a UK bottle with one hand.

Is he too thick to realise that you can just twist the cap off? Here, Tommy, I’ve demonstrated it for you. You can even open the bottle with one hand while your other hand is holding a phone and videoing it! https://t.co/UR5cKBwrt8 pic.twitter.com/tjz5PdV1UH — Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 26, 2026

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