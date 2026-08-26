Politics Tom Harwood

15 brutal responses to this GB News presenter fangirling over America’s detached bottle tops

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2026

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Many, but not all, soft-drink bottle caps in the UK remain attached to the bottle when they’re unscrewed. This reduces litter, increases recycling, and helps to prevent wildlife being injured by swallowing loose caps.

All very straightforward, you’d think, but it causes outrage to some people who

a) Seem incapable of turning a bottle slightly so the cap doesn’t get in their way

b) Think any safety measures are an assault on their freedoms, or something.

GB News host and, it turns out, bottle-cap snowflake, Tom Harwood, proudly showed off the detached cap on his Coke bottle in the US, like a kid brandishing the pasta mosaic they made in school.

Would that be the sweet land of liberty that just arrested an Air Force officer for criticising Donald Trump, by any chance?

The ridicule was swift, deserved, and very funny.

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For the benefit of Tom, here’s how to remove the cap from a UK bottle with one hand.

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