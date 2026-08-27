Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Reform UK were the only ones who didn’t spot the enormous flaw in their brand new HMRC policy, and the takedowns were just glorious

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2026

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Since winning the Clacton by–election against a comedian with a bin on his head, Nigel Farage has largely been leaving the promotion of the Reform UK Party to his gang of loyal former Tories, as he’s far too busy fearmongering about foreigners.

One of the ways in which Reform is trying to boost its flagging ratings has been by drip-feeding unworkable policies to the media, and Robert Jenrick had the honour of sharing one of them.

NEW: If HMRC delay you, they can repay you. Under Reform, if you’re stuck on the phone to HMRC for 30 mins, you’ll get a £30 tax credit at the end of the year. We will restore basic fairness to the taxpayer.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

Reform UK and Jenrick may not have spotted the potentially enormous problem with this pledge, but everybody else did.

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