Reform UK were the only ones who didn’t spot the enormous flaw in their brand new HMRC policy, and the takedowns were just glorious

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Since winning the Clacton by–election against a comedian with a bin on his head, Nigel Farage has largely been leaving the promotion of the Reform UK Party to his gang of loyal former Tories, as he’s far too busy fearmongering about foreigners.

🚨🚨🚨"There might be an INTERNATIONAL INCIDENT" Nigel Farage says a Reform UK government would pick up migrants from the 12 mile line in the channel and take all illegal migrants back to France to end the illegal crossings once and for all.@Nigel_Farage | @jkyleofficial pic.twitter.com/raCuqhx5Ow — Talk (@TalkTV) August 25, 2026

One of the ways in which Reform is trying to boost its flagging ratings has been by drip-feeding unworkable policies to the media, and Robert Jenrick had the honour of sharing one of them.

Reform UK and Jenrick may not have spotted the potentially enormous problem with this pledge, but everybody else did.

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Reform UK will increase the efficiency of HMRC by encouraging everyone to spend all day repeatedly phoning them. pic.twitter.com/3C7QZzbmDJ — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 26, 2026

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This is just silly, 65 million people will just call HMRC repeatedly https://t.co/UK6NDgqw78 — Oliver Ryan MP (@OliverRyanUK) August 26, 2026

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Definitely not mass calling HMRC the second this policy gets implemented so i can get my free £30. https://t.co/1898OrXAiz — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) August 26, 2026

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So if we all ring at once on the same time at the same day we will all make £60 an hour being on hold? — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 26, 2026

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FFS. ‍♂️ Next … anyone stuck in traffic on the M25 for more than eight minutes, to receive a free Mini Metro. https://t.co/xHWh78p0xX — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) August 26, 2026

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That'll cost £2bn if everyone in the country phones just once. https://t.co/HNlDV1uCay — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 26, 2026

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So you’re faciliting the whole population to call HMRC frivolously to jam their phone lines and make money while costing the taxpayer money — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) August 26, 2026

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Our latest plan is for HMRC to give away loads of money because they can’t answer the phones due to our previous plan, which was to sack half their staff. pic.twitter.com/QQdmOvcMb4 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 26, 2026

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More fag-packet policies from Reform. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/J99NMPXUCv — Oddbot Junior (@PaffyPete) August 26, 2026

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