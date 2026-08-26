Politics far right

A bunch of far-right extremists went on a mini march and became the laughing stock of the internet – 18 favourite burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Most of the time, the far-right extremist political party National Rebirth is no laughing matter.

Created by former Patriotic Alternative member Alek Yerbury, NRP’s policies are very similar to the aims of the Neo Nazi hate group he came from, including –

Nobody with non-British ancestry to be granted citizenship

Military service for all men

Those refusing military service would lose their rights

Introduction of the death penalty

After a recent party event, however, the group has become a viral laughing stock. When you see the clips, you’ll understand why.

There was more. Sound up.

What in the British Union of Fascists are they up to? Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2