A bunch of far-right extremists went on a mini march and became the laughing stock of the internet – 18 favourite burns

Politics far right

Most of the time, the far-right extremist political party National Rebirth is no laughing matter.

Created by former Patriotic Alternative member Alek Yerbury, NRP’s policies are very similar to the aims of the Neo Nazi hate group he came from, including –

Nobody with non-British ancestry to be granted citizenship Military service for all men Those refusing military service would lose their rights Introduction of the death penalty

After a recent party event, however, the group has become a viral laughing stock. When you see the clips, you’ll understand why.

This is just wonderful. The National Rebirth Party. Britain never need fear again. Where do I join up? pic.twitter.com/RqBAISbw55 — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) August 25, 2026

There was more. Sound up.

The National Rebirth Party – apparently the soul of Albion has awakened. There's so much going on in this clip to laugh at! Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/yFQNy2mjg0 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) August 25, 2026

What in the British Union of Fascists are they up to? Twitter had thoughts.

1.

Meet the National Rebirth Party. If this is what British Fascism looks like, the greatest threat from it is that people might die laughing. pic.twitter.com/uaIqTYNMUd — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 25, 2026

2.

No, this isn't Monty Python, Its the National Rebirth Party.

Dont you dare laugh like fuck, Like I did. Dont you dare

.. pic.twitter.com/IbW45BUM3C — Joe Fae Glesga (@joe_yer99) August 25, 2026

3.

The National Rebirth Party, somewhat appropriately ending with the line,

"We will dong…" https://t.co/GZmPmR911Q — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) August 25, 2026

4.

Or is it the 'Party of National Rebirth'?

or the 'People's Party of National Rebirth'?#Splitters! https://t.co/y5ZVfjEdsJ — Pete 💙NHS💙 #FBPE (@QuakerPete) August 25, 2026

5.

My sweet little drummer baby boy nephew spent all summer practicing his left-right-left & his rim shot & his hard right flank turn & it paid off! His little gang let him play percussion at their gig in memory of those who fell over throwing bricks at rozzers. We're so proud 🥲 https://t.co/U8vtP5LKDA — Dan Gliebitz (@RealDanGliebitz) August 25, 2026

6.

Absurd Twats of the Day https://t.co/v8KAAbGvos — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) August 25, 2026

7.

If it looks like a Nazi, talks like a Nazi and walks like a Nazi… pic.twitter.com/P92mBWfF04 — wellyousaythat© (@wellyousaythatt) August 25, 2026

8.

These guys are going to give Reform a run for its money. https://t.co/iwF3qhcTMj — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) August 25, 2026

9.