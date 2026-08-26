US canada donald trump

Donald Trump is threatening to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, and it isn’t just Canada that’s had enough of his BS – 17 superior takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2026

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With an affordability crisis, an unwinnable war against Iran, looming midterm elections, plummeting approval ratings, and a whole range of produce contaminated by bacteria due to Doge cuts and the oversight of RFK Jr, you’d think Donald Trump might be too busy to get caught up in petty attacks on Canada.

You’d be wrong.

The US has inflicted yet more punishing tariffs on its northern neighbour, irritating both the Canadian Prime Minister, and Ontario’s Conservative Premier Doug Ford.

Here’s what Mark Carney had to say about the state of play.

Doug Ford made it personal.

Trump rolled out one of his tired tropes – renaming stuff.

Here it is with alt text.

"The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

He followed it up with this map.

Good to know he’s so laser-focused on making life better for ordinary Americans.

Doug Ford had this response.

The internet lined up behind him.

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