Donald Trump is threatening to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, and it isn’t just Canada that’s had enough of his BS – 17 superior takedowns

US canada donald trump

With an affordability crisis, an unwinnable war against Iran, looming midterm elections, plummeting approval ratings, and a whole range of produce contaminated by bacteria due to Doge cuts and the oversight of RFK Jr, you’d think Donald Trump might be too busy to get caught up in petty attacks on Canada.

You’d be wrong.

The US has inflicted yet more punishing tariffs on its northern neighbour, irritating both the Canadian Prime Minister, and Ontario’s Conservative Premier Doug Ford.

Here’s what Mark Carney had to say about the state of play.

“We’ve recognized from the start that america has changed. We recognize that sometimes its signature is written in pencil.” – Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney pic.twitter.com/rikkWrAXhD — Old Canada Series (@oldcanadaseries) August 22, 2026

Doug Ford made it personal.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: "The red states we're gonna hit hard … you think an insult from him [Trump] hurts me? Bring it on, buddy. You're a loser." pic.twitter.com/j0rtQG4DHS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2026

Trump rolled out one of his tired tropes – renaming stuff.

Good morning, America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LWexebFuRr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2026

Here it is with alt text.

He followed it up with this map.

Trump posts a graphic showing Lake Ontario renamed as "Lake America" pic.twitter.com/1YaOdH2b6F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2026

Good to know he’s so laser-focused on making life better for ordinary Americans.

Doug Ford had this response.

Doug Ford: "Jobs number went down in the US last month while Ontario gained 52,000 jobs, more than the entire US combined … I feel terrible for the people in the US" pic.twitter.com/PFzKMGYkoD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2026

The internet lined up behind him.

1.

Former high school quarterback, five years after graduation, still circling the stadium parking lot in his Trans Am. https://t.co/4fixmuxthT — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 25, 2026

2.

As you all can't afford gas and groceries and Trump exacerbates things with Canada, Trump is more concerned about changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America. Can we also change the Name of President Trump to Loser Trump? pic.twitter.com/MXkurrVeVd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 25, 2026

3.

I’m so embarrassed for u guys

He can’t even come up with an original thought anymore .. His brain is that gone .. and ur cheering him on like he’s 6 How embarrassing for u all. 🙈 https://t.co/HdgvSmGlsK — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) August 25, 2026

4.

Awww, poor man child is declaring war on Lake Ontario because Doug Ford hurt his feelings. Why not rename it “Lake Butthurt”? And while you’re at it, rename Niagara Falls “Trump’s Tears.” Fucking moron. pic.twitter.com/2yd7sPANOs — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) August 25, 2026

5.

More idiocy from Trump. Just fyi: Lake Ontario comes from the Native American name for the lake, and it's been called that since the founding. The Canadian province is named after the lake. "Lake Ontario" is a far more authentically American name than, say, "Mar-a-Lago." pic.twitter.com/dzIpgfIsle — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 25, 2026

6.

Thanks to a plurality of the dumbest dumbfucks who ever dumbed, we are all trapped on the inside of a hangry toddler’s perpetual tantrum. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 25, 2026

7.

"Doug Ford said you can kiss his whole ass" https://t.co/kCxEKGP5Wb pic.twitter.com/x8HRb5OwFU — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) August 25, 2026

8.

Changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” https://t.co/s1aYhT4uXt pic.twitter.com/A6rydKv8Kf — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) August 25, 2026

9.