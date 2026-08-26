Laila Cunningham’s defence of Reform’s housing policy on GB News (no, really) was made so much funnier by the fact that she doesn’t know what it is

Politics Laila Cunningham Reform UK

By now, you’ll have seen Reform UK’s new social housing policy of prioritising married British under-35s, barring overseas-born residents from becoming social housing tenants, and tying their policy to a push for ‘family values’ and discouraging single parenthood.

Many thanks to the BBC for promoting our populist fantasy bollocks before we even announce it. pic.twitter.com/MXI8mPW4iT — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 24, 2026

In the aftermath of the announcement, we cross to Reform UK TV, otherwise known as GB News.

In a surprise turn of events, one of their presenters – the Mail’s Dan Hodges – tried to dig deeper into the policy, where he was met head-on by their spokesperson Laila Cunningham pretty much just making it up as she went along.

Laila Cunningham just sat on GB News and tried to walk back her own party’s policy in real time. Reform’s announcement: prioritise British-born workers under 35 for social housing. Laila’s version: “Vulnerable people will always go to the top of the list.” That is not what the… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) August 26, 2026

Well, that’s awkward. Here’s how tweeters responded.

1.

She's incredibly thick, but Reform's whole social housing policy crumbles under even a little bit of scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/nPmkQbLNyh — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 25, 2026

2.

It’s quite the moment watching Reform policy fall apart on GB News of all places pic.twitter.com/MGH40rwOvq — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) August 26, 2026

3.

Laila Cunningham can’t even go on GBNews without looking like a bloody fool anymore Dan Hodges ripping apart the entire Reform policy in minutes, she rows back, changes it up & ended up running in circles The moment someone serious challenges Reform collapse It’s laughable pic.twitter.com/e6VlNLRc62 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) August 26, 2026

4.

You don't seriously expect one of the most senior Reform UK politicians to have actually read her own policy do you? — Alexander Hall (@AEHALL1983) August 25, 2026

5.

Yep, pretty much. 🙂👍 Priority given to married couples, working and born in Britain. And if you’re also a veteran it’s almost guaranteed Unemployed single parents haven’t a hope. Funded from the “Sovereign Wealth Fund”….which actually doesn’t exist. Unicorn fantasies. — Si the Mole 💙 (@sipeachem) August 26, 2026

6.

Spot on. Reform’s routine is simple: tell the people you’ll do what they want and, at all costs, avoiding saying how that will be achieved and what it will cost.

It’s a strategy that’s designed to appeal to the poorly educated and the simple minded. — Andrew Kerr (@akerr_andrew) August 26, 2026

7.

Everytime Reform announce a new policy its completely torn apart and then either scrapped or never mentioned again This alongside their unfunded tax cuts might be the dumbest of the lot so far https://t.co/4zvx3Q7VT9 — James Sunderland 🇬🇧 (@Eccothe2k) August 26, 2026

8.

I mean he’s not even being vindictive about it – but asking for clarity. Again one option she could have gone for is “yes that’s right Dan – so what’s your point” – gutsy but there’s clearly a bunch of people who would say ‘yes – I like that.’ But she doesn’t https://t.co/vHsmCNq8WM — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) August 25, 2026

9.

That's NOT Reform housing policy. Please try to understand. Dick Tice explains it clearly here. Priority given to married couples over everyone else – which includes pensioners and single parents https://t.co/6IDSsFVIZj — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) August 26, 2026

10.

I have a question on the under 35 "policy". What happens when they get to 35, do they get evicted? — Debbie D🇬🇧😈 (@holmegirl43) August 26, 2026

11.

@policylaila changing the goalposts as normal their right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing https://t.co/ZFIvvmnUqj — Morning of my life (@viewvalley) August 26, 2026

12.

She hasn't got a clue has she? Time and time again she gets shown up not knowing her own party's policies. It's embarrassing. Why is she allowed in front of the media with such poor knowledge? — One (@ROBERTO9784) August 25, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

I used to think Nadine Dorries was the dumbest female politician, but Laila Cunningham makes Mad Nads look like Stephen Hawking. — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) August 26, 2026

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