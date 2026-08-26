Politics Laila Cunningham Reform UK

Laila Cunningham’s defence of Reform’s housing policy on GB News (no, really) was made so much funnier by the fact that she doesn’t know what it is

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2026

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By now, you’ll have seen Reform UK’s new social housing policy of prioritising married British under-35s, barring overseas-born residents from becoming social housing tenants, and tying their policy to a push for ‘family values’ and discouraging single parenthood.

In the aftermath of the announcement, we cross to Reform UK TV, otherwise known as GB News.

In a surprise turn of events, one of their presenters – the Mail’s Dan Hodges – tried to dig deeper into the policy, where he was met head-on by their spokesperson Laila Cunningham pretty much just making it up as she went along.

Well, that’s awkward. Here’s how tweeters responded.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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