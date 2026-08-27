US department of education Funny fails

The US Department of Education shared a fictional Churchill quote, and accidentally likened Trump to Hitler – 17 scorching burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2026

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On the same day that the White House accidentally portrayed the US as being defeated by Canada, the official US Department of Education account accidentally compared Donald Trump to Hitler, and not in a good way.

They’ve deleted it now that the world and their dog has pointed out the error, but several people screen-recorded their video of Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’, including Talia Jane.

There’s just not enough facepalm in the world.

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