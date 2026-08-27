The US Department of Education shared a fictional Churchill quote, and accidentally likened Trump to Hitler – 17 scorching burns

US department of education Funny fails

On the same day that the White House accidentally portrayed the US as being defeated by Canada, the official US Department of Education account accidentally compared Donald Trump to Hitler, and not in a good way.

They’ve deleted it now that the world and their dog has pointed out the error, but several people screen-recorded their video of Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’, including Talia Jane.

The official U.S. Department of Education account posted, then deleted, a video positively comparing Trump to Hitler. Captioned “No one does it like us” with a tiger emoji, the video opens with a scene from Darkest Hour wherein Winston Churchill refers to Hitler as a tiger. pic.twitter.com/SM1p0sABap — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) August 27, 2026

There’s just not enough facepalm in the world.

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??? Isn’t the “tiger” Churchill is referring to in this clip Nazi Germany? https://t.co/2yw2DU4tq9 — Benjamin S. Weiss (@BenjaminSWeiss) August 26, 2026

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They fired the employees who help fund teachers and students but kept the taxpayer-funded fancam editor https://t.co/iU8Tn6FePx — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 26, 2026

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WHY THE FUCK ARE THEY POSTING WINSTON CHURCHILL EDITS https://t.co/aO8Q2rg6sF — Inkopolis Republican (@realbuildershed) August 26, 2026

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Government social media accounts have always been ran by unpaid 19 year old interns, but it has been so much more obvious under the Trump administration. Buddy, you are going to be flipping burgers in two years. https://t.co/whyNv1rqbC — necromane 🌲 wishmaster 🌲 (@necromane_) August 26, 2026

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The clip in the beginning, was from a movie where Churchill is talking about Hitler, that's the tiger he's referring to here. Whoever post this is well aware, and sending out dog whistles to their Nazi base. https://t.co/LyEr7uyGqL — The1theycallFoo (@The1TheyCallF00) August 26, 2026

6.

So is Trump saying that Iran is a tiger and our head is in its mouth – we're totally screwed in this war? Or is he the tiger and therefor he is Hitler? Or is he not Hitler, but he's still a tiger and Iran cannot reason with him? https://t.co/IAxFh020l8 — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) August 26, 2026

7.

What does any of this have to do with education? If you all were educated you’d know Churchill was comparing the tiger to Nazis, you fucking idiots. https://t.co/WnqXeu0f4z — WATSONDCI (@watsondci) August 26, 2026

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department of.. *checks notes* ..education is reduced to posting hype edits of trump third world occupied government (twog) https://t.co/M9K5ivJVrj — Bob 🇪🇺 (@libobral) August 26, 2026

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