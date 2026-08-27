Someone asked “What are the British afraid of?”, and these 23 responses will have the Brits quaking in their queues

Life British threads

Despite the whole bulldog Brit myth, there are plenty of things the British are afraid of. There’s all the usual stuff – spiders, heights, clowns, thin toilet paper, etc. But when @stolasthedemonowl asked about it, a few more specific fears came up.

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Is your fear included?

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