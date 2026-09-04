Politics channel 4 news nigel farage Reform UK

C4 News’s Nigel Farage expose is all anyone is talking about and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2026

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Just when Nigel Farage thought his year couldn’t get any worse, this happens.

The Reform UK leader is facing renewed scrutiny after some of his team were filmed appearing to plot to avoid electoral laws on foreign donations in an undercover investigation broadcast by Channel 4 News.

The year-long expose was carried out by a group of investigative journalists called Verbatim, founded by the Centre for Climate Reporting, posing as a potential Reform supporter and his wealthy American father.

It’s a fascinating watch, and C4 News man Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is simply magnificent.

And here is a little bit of the investigation itself.

Extraordinary stuff.

We will have to wait and see precisely what Farage has to say about it, but in the meantime here is what a Reform spokesperson said:

“Reform UK has a robust vetting process for prospective donors approved by the Electoral Commission. The hoaxers are ‘Verbatim Investigations’; a new company, incorporated in July 2026 in an attempt to mask their true identity: the Centre for Climate Reporting.”

And here are just a few of the many things everyone else is saying about it this morning.

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