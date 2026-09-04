C4 News’s Nigel Farage expose is all anyone is talking about and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is quite the watch

Politics channel 4 news nigel farage Reform UK

Just when Nigel Farage thought his year couldn’t get any worse, this happens.

The Reform UK leader is facing renewed scrutiny after some of his team were filmed appearing to plot to avoid electoral laws on foreign donations in an undercover investigation broadcast by Channel 4 News.

The year-long expose was carried out by a group of investigative journalists called Verbatim, founded by the Centre for Climate Reporting, posing as a potential Reform supporter and his wealthy American father.

It’s a fascinating watch, and C4 News man Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is simply magnificent.

And here is a little bit of the investigation itself.

🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage & Reform exposed 🚨 We went undercover for a year to investigate illicit foreign donations. To watch the full 35-minute investigation follow link in bio. pic.twitter.com/uqjedEEhQk — Verbatim (@Verbatim_Media) September 3, 2026

Extraordinary stuff.

We will have to wait and see precisely what Farage has to say about it, but in the meantime here is what a Reform spokesperson said:

“Reform UK has a robust vetting process for prospective donors approved by the Electoral Commission. The hoaxers are ‘Verbatim Investigations’; a new company, incorporated in July 2026 in an attempt to mask their true identity: the Centre for Climate Reporting.”

And here are just a few of the many things everyone else is saying about it this morning.

1.

Wow. Surely Farage is finished? https://t.co/QrKSG5oU90 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 3, 2026

2.

It would be easier if Nigel Farage and Reform gave us a list of any donations they’ve received that aren’t dodgy. https://t.co/SvCJccJmTm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 3, 2026

3.

Oops, I seem to have been caught red handed taking illegal foreign donations and being a corrupt sack of shit. pic.twitter.com/8xkXVMnQvz — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 3, 2026

4.

You’re so fucked Nigel pic.twitter.com/mK1CxE3cfN — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) September 3, 2026

5.

Farage: “Guinness with a champagne top. When we had oysters” Man. Of. The. People https://t.co/qUm2L1T7C1 — David (@Zero_4) September 3, 2026

6.

Clearly fake news. The idea that he’s ever visited Clacton is preposterous. — tim marlow (@wildrainsbrook) September 3, 2026

7.

Watching this undercover footage, and the sheer arrogance and entitlement is staggering.

Forget the potential criminality for a moment ..it’s the casual, upper-class sense of entitlement. The assumption that rules are for everyone else, while they can play the system and still… pic.twitter.com/g1uwzpbrNR — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 3, 2026

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