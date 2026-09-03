Weird World fails reddit

27 fabulous times someone confidently incorrected someone else only to fall magnificently on their face

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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There’s a whole world of pomposity out there, and it’s always good to see when one of these know-it-alls falls painfully on their face.

Specifically, when one of these people – you know the sort! – incorrectly corrects someone else and is hilariously owned into next week.

And this little lot, from the corner of Reddit called ‘incorrectly correcting’, is a supremely satisfying read.

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