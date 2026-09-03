Politics donald trump strait of hormuz

Donald Trump wants to add his name to the Strait of Hormuz and out of all the A++ replies, this one knocked the rest out the park

Saul Hutson. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump loves nothing more in life than plastering his name over his greatest achievements. Since he has yet to achieve anything, he instead takes to renaming things in his honor instead.

Golf courses. Skyscrapers. Kennedy Centers. If it’s been built already, he will rename it.

His latest pitch involves the never-ending conflict in the Middle East.

As attacks between America and Iran continue, Trump is trying to stake his claim to the controversial body of water that is jacking us oil prices in the U.S.

Here is the official White House Twitter account supporting Trump’s smooth-brained idea to rename the Strait of Hormuz.

The views came from all over the place, including the great beyond.

But also a lot closer to home, like Washington, DC, from fellow politicians.

Some folks wanted to call out what Trump is trying to accomplish with this idiocy.

While others threw their hands up in exasperation.

There were calls for how to respond to such a ridiculous claim.

There were suggestions for alternate titles.

There was a lot of shame.

And yet no one wrapped it up in a finer point than political commentator, Jon Favreau.

Well, done, Jon.

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Source: Twitter @WhiteHouse