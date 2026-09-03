Donald Trump wants to add his name to the Strait of Hormuz and out of all the A++ replies, this one knocked the rest out the park

Politics donald trump strait of hormuz

Donald Trump loves nothing more in life than plastering his name over his greatest achievements. Since he has yet to achieve anything, he instead takes to renaming things in his honor instead.

Golf courses. Skyscrapers. Kennedy Centers. If it’s been built already, he will rename it.

His latest pitch involves the never-ending conflict in the Middle East.

As attacks between America and Iran continue, Trump is trying to stake his claim to the controversial body of water that is jacking us oil prices in the U.S.

Here is the official White House Twitter account supporting Trump’s smooth-brained idea to rename the Strait of Hormuz.

It’s got a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/Fmzc9iUu8u — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2026

The views came from all over the place, including the great beyond.

You are an incomprehensibly cosmic tool. https://t.co/9XtVOiRhdu — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 2, 2026

But also a lot closer to home, like Washington, DC, from fellow politicians.

No, Mr. Trump. The American people don’t want you to rename the Strait of Hormuz after yourself. They want you to end your illegal war in Iran that has raised diesel prices to $5.69 a gallon & gas prices to $4.12 a gallon. You’re the President, not a mad king. Act like it. pic.twitter.com/ArDWSnqCl6 — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 2, 2026

Some folks wanted to call out what Trump is trying to accomplish with this idiocy.

Its like they know the end is nigh and are just killing time https://t.co/SR9SrzWO9I — Canadian Prepper (@PrepperCanadian) September 2, 2026

While others threw their hands up in exasperation.

This is beyond parody man — Atrioc (@Atrioc) September 2, 2026

There were calls for how to respond to such a ridiculous claim.

25th amendment now!! https://t.co/JsdCERsDjT — Trisha Hope – National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) September 2, 2026

There were suggestions for alternate titles.

More like Trump Stuck pic.twitter.com/1knVJ2hKVD — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) September 2, 2026

I think the more accurate name would be, “Trump strait-up crazy!” https://t.co/sWGVQEoINO — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) September 2, 2026

There was a lot of shame.

America’s actually got a toddler as a president, holy shit lmao — AMK Mapping 🇳🇿 (@AMK_Mapping_) September 2, 2026

My god I am embarrassed. And I am not even from Usaistan. — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) September 2, 2026

This is so cringe. https://t.co/hTwOAxWcuc — Kathleen Tyson (@Kathleen_Tyson_) September 2, 2026

And yet no one wrapped it up in a finer point than political commentator, Jon Favreau.

Absolutely in favor of putting Trump’s name on the biggest geopolitical disaster since the Iraq War https://t.co/agGPbIQLiw — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 2, 2026

Well, done, Jon.

READ MORE

Whoever did this particular detail of Donald Trump’s $1 ‘liberty’ coin take the rest of the week off!

Source: Twitter @WhiteHouse