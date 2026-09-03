US donald trump

Whoever did this particular detail of Donald Trump’s $1 ‘liberty’ coin take the rest of the week off!

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump likes putting his face in as many places as possible – stop making up your own jokes!

And after sticking his mug on people’s passports, you can now buy a Donald Trump $1 coin. Woohoo!

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses …

… this one surely beat all-comers, one particular detail of the design which made it (unintentionally) perfect.

That, 100% that! And whoever was responsible, please take the rest of the week off. On second thoughts, make it the rest of the year.

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Donald Trump’s just got a new golden phone on his Oval Office desk and it’s so pathetically on-brand it’s hilarious

Source @usmint