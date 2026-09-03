Whoever did this particular detail of Donald Trump’s $1 ‘liberty’ coin take the rest of the week off!

US donald trump

Donald Trump likes putting his face in as many places as possible – stop making up your own jokes!

And after sticking his mug on people’s passports, you can now buy a Donald Trump $1 coin. Woohoo!

Available for purchase today at 12PM ET: 2026 President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin. These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change. Collect them today! #CoinCollecting #America250https://t.co/g4eJes21ER pic.twitter.com/4OqkQ2sa9W — United States Mint (@usmint) September 2, 2026

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses …

Everyone involved with this should be fired — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) September 2, 2026

The Caesars and Napoleon won some wars before stamping their images on the coinage of their fallen republics. https://t.co/e6NBmB0qs2 — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 2, 2026

Here's your reminder that George Washington successfully opposed a congressional plan to put his face on a coin because he thought it was too king-like. Hard to think of a more perverse way to celebrate America's 250th than with this tacky-ass Trump coin. https://t.co/tbREYXXSot — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 2, 2026

Another trump scam to fleece the taxpayers to enrich himself 😂 — Clea-ri-on (@ClearionB) September 2, 2026

Very bleak learning how many of my countrymen are spiritually third world. You saw Turkmenistan and North Korea and didn’t think it was weird and pathetic but instead STRONG MAN, WANT STRONG MAN. Serfs at heart. https://t.co/MrBkcwGRFl — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) September 2, 2026

… this one surely beat all-comers, one particular detail of the design which made it (unintentionally) perfect.

I like that this design appears to show the birth date of liberty as 1776, and its death as 2026 https://t.co/sXinZjEP9m — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 2, 2026

That, 100% that! And whoever was responsible, please take the rest of the week off. On second thoughts, make it the rest of the year.

You engraved the obituary of Liberty as 2026

How prescient of you. — John the Cliff Dweller (@STFUabtChicago) September 2, 2026

"Liberty 1776-2026" RIP it's been a good run! https://t.co/Y9gKfULfRl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 2, 2026

It shows liberty dying in 2026. Apt. — IDunnoAlaska (@RBMEllis) September 2, 2026

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Donald Trump’s just got a new golden phone on his Oval Office desk and it’s so pathetically on-brand it’s hilarious

Source @usmint