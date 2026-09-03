Politics donald trump vacation

Trump blamed Americans for taking too many days holiday and these 17 replies shamed him right back into the Oval Office

Saul Hutson. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump is great at breaking things. The problem: his job is to fix them.

Since Trump waddled back into the White House two years ago, he has destroyed international relations, kickstarted sky rocketing gas and grocery prices, and played a lot of golf.

Those particular ingredients have resulted in a shit stew that has many (but still not enough) Americans fuming at his performance.

But worry not, he has a solution: everyone needs to work harder.

Here is one of Trump’s idiotic Truth Social posts, where he casually tosses out a solution to America’s most pressing issue.

Readers took to this idea like a dog takes to a bathtub.

Here are the angriest replies.

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