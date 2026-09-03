Trump blamed Americans for taking too many days holiday and these 17 replies shamed him right back into the Oval Office

Politics donald trump vacation

Donald Trump is great at breaking things. The problem: his job is to fix them.

Since Trump waddled back into the White House two years ago, he has destroyed international relations, kickstarted sky rocketing gas and grocery prices, and played a lot of golf.

Those particular ingredients have resulted in a shit stew that has many (but still not enough) Americans fuming at his performance.

But worry not, he has a solution: everyone needs to work harder.

Here is one of Trump’s idiotic Truth Social posts, where he casually tosses out a solution to America’s most pressing issue.

BREAKING: Trump says Americans have too many holidays and need to work more days to boost his failing economy. pic.twitter.com/FJDRYTdi5G — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 2, 2026

Readers took to this idea like a dog takes to a bathtub.

Here are the angriest replies.

1.

The guy who’s golfed 40% of his presidency, & who sleeps all day on the job while stealing from the American taxpayer, says you don’t work enough. pic.twitter.com/KmDzvGGvDZ — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) September 2, 2026

2.

Working people already can’t afford to live because they are being squeezed by rich freaks like Trump and his friends. People are working 3 jobs, 80 hour weeks, it’s never enough. Taking holidays away will surely fix this. Good work Mr. President. https://t.co/g7JewyEQR6 — Clarence Thomas the Tank Engine (@TheRealJChubby) September 2, 2026

3.

I’m not saying trump is intentionally trying to lose the midterms. But if he was, could anyone tell the difference? https://t.co/9GRXUmyMG8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 2, 2026

4.

Lmao these fucking MAGA losers are like thank you sir! I hate having a paid day off sir! https://t.co/G57QmtXUg4 — barbarism critic (@barbarismcrit) September 2, 2026

5.

they’re going to arrest you if you don’t show up for work on Juneteenth next year. https://t.co/twneFpnnbC — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) September 2, 2026

6.

I am trying to figure out if this is real. WHO could possibly be in favor of this besides the super rich who demand their dividends every quarter?! https://t.co/Rj75jLmr9i — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) September 2, 2026

7.