JD Vance claims he’s doing God’s work, and if that brings about the End Times he’s okay with it – 21 people who are understandably not okay with it

Politics JD Vance religion

JD Vance must be the most famous political Catholic convert of all time – largely because he’s wanged on about it so much, including in book form.

JD Vance's upcoming book on his conversion to Catholicism uses a Methodist church on the cover. pic.twitter.com/JCMByIV2kk — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 1, 2026

The Vice President recently took time out of his busy schedule of criticising the Pope for wanting to help the poor to grant an interview to Christian podcaster Bryce Crawford to discuss his faith.

One comment particularly caught the internet’s attention, and not in a good way.

JD Vance: I'm trying to focus on doing as much of God's work as possible right now. And if that leads to the end times, okay. ??? pic.twitter.com/uz7liNIexm — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2026

We’re not sure how propping up an adulterous felon with a civil judgement for a sex offence is doing God’s work, to be quite honest. We’d heard he moves in mysterious ways, but surely not that mysterious.

People had concerns. Many, many concerns.

1.

What an appealing platform to run on in '28, JD! Please go for it ! https://t.co/BJ6TYHRbbJ — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) September 1, 2026

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The most terrifying thing ever said by an elected official. This is what happens when people that don't read the Constitution also don't read the Bible. https://t.co/J4wcEUEmHz — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 1, 2026

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I went to Catholic school for a decade,& we never talked about the end times Vance also seems to dislike the papacy, never talks about the Church’s social mission,& comfortably mixes RW politics w/ religion (no ‘render unto Caesar…’). He sure sounds like an American evangelical https://t.co/nrAlOssGSG — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) September 1, 2026

4.

This is so crazy to me. https://t.co/T6pBlh2mWy — John Collins (@Logically_JC) September 1, 2026

5.

Not really what I want the Vice President to be saying https://t.co/Uted36M1kM — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) September 1, 2026

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road to the end times is paved with layers of diarrhea lettuce and shards of fiberglass in the saline solution https://t.co/pmTp9cbbUc — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) September 1, 2026

7.

MAGA is an end times suicide cult at this point https://t.co/UwSCBHuyOC — Catholic American Socialist (@ThatRedCatholic) September 1, 2026

8.

JD Vance, "What I'm trying to focus on is doing as much of God's work right now, and if that leads to the end times, ok" Surely if it's God's work, it won't lead to the 'end times' as God in pretty much every religion calls for peace between people 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VpcEvDyR1N — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 1, 2026

9.

BREAKING: Vice President announces that he is working to bring about the Apocalypse. https://t.co/ua3SuIUlvR — Eric the Deep State Operative (@NotBadgers) September 1, 2026

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