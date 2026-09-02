Politics JD Vance religion

JD Vance claims he’s doing God’s work, and if that brings about the End Times he’s okay with it – 21 people who are understandably not okay with it

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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JD Vance must be the most famous political Catholic convert of all time – largely because he’s wanged on about it so much, including in book form.

The Vice President recently took time out of his busy schedule of criticising the Pope for wanting to help the poor to grant an interview to Christian podcaster Bryce Crawford to discuss his faith.

One comment particularly caught the internet’s attention, and not in a good way.

We’re not sure how propping up an adulterous felon with a civil judgement for a sex offence is doing God’s work, to be quite honest. We’d heard he moves in mysterious ways, but surely not that mysterious.

People had concerns. Many, many concerns.

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