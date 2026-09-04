Politics nigel farage TUC

Everyone’s making fun of Nigel Farage but surely no-one did it better than this savage burn by the TUC

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Nigel Farage, whose first day of his Reform UK conference has been holed beneath the waterline by the foreign donations scandal all over the news today.

Farage, for his part, is trying to pretend that everything is going ahead as normal, but of course it is anything but.

Not least because the two senior Reform UK officials featured in the undercover film broadcast no C4 News – James Orr and Dan Jukes – have both been suspended.

It prompted no end of magnificent piss-taking on Twitter, as you would hope and expect …

But surely no-one did it better than the Trades Union Congress …

Boom.

READ MORE

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AND EVEN MORE

Nigel Farage is desperately pretending its business as usual at the Reform UK conference and it went just as well as you hoped it would

Source @The_TUC