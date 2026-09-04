Everyone’s making fun of Nigel Farage but surely no-one did it better than this savage burn by the TUC

Politics nigel farage TUC

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Nigel Farage, whose first day of his Reform UK conference has been holed beneath the waterline by the foreign donations scandal all over the news today.

Farage, for his part, is trying to pretend that everything is going ahead as normal, but of course it is anything but.

Not least because the two senior Reform UK officials featured in the undercover film broadcast no C4 News – James Orr and Dan Jukes – have both been suspended.

It prompted no end of magnificent piss-taking on Twitter, as you would hope and expect …

If anyone wants a last minute ticket for the Reform Conference, we have two places that have become unexpectedly available. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 4, 2026

That Channel 4 video is very obviously fake news. For a start, it claims to show Nigel Farage actually in Clacton. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 4, 2026

“It’s a fake lefty stitch-up hoax!” Also, we’ve sacked everyone in the video and they’re never coming back. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 4, 2026

Dan Jukes and James Orr have been suspended, for being stupid enough to get caught doing what I asked them to do. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 4, 2026

But surely no-one did it better than the Trades Union Congress …

Boss making you resign to save himself? Join a union. pic.twitter.com/zywgTHCBJg — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) September 4, 2026

Boom.

So @Nigel_Farage resigned when he didn’t need to and now he won’t resign when he really should. — Robert Hindle (@RTHindle) September 4, 2026

READ MORE

17 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Nigel Farage right now

AND EVEN MORE

Nigel Farage is desperately pretending its business as usual at the Reform UK conference and it went just as well as you hoped it would

Source @The_TUC